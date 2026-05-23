Saturday, May 23, 2026

Charges Announced Against ‘Juvenile Male’ Behind Filming Scandal in Va

LCSO spokesperson Thomas Julia confirmed an active criminal investigation and hinted at forthcoming charges Thursday...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
loudoun school board
Parents attend a school board meeting in Loudoun County to speak against Critical Race Theory. / IMAGE: Fox News via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The sheriff’s office leading the investigation into a reported mass filming scheme allegedly involving a transgender-identifying individual in Virginia announced charges against the suspect shortly after speaking with Headline USA on the matter.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office announced charges against a “juvenile male” in connection with the unlawful filming of other students at Virginia’s Freedom High School. The LCSO warned that the matter remains an active investigation and said investigators have identified a separate location where the unlawful filming may have also taken place.

In exclusive remarks to Headline USA, LCSO spokesperson Thomas Julia confirmed an active criminal investigation and hinted at forthcoming charges Thursday.

Julia’s comments came after Headline USA reached out to inquire about the Trump administration’s intervention in the case.

He said the sheriff’s office was not involved in the Department of Education’s investigation and was not expected to be, as it falls outside the scope of Loudoun County Public Schools.

“Our ongoing communication with LCPS administrators and security personal is in furtherance of the LCSO’s separate criminal investigation of unlawful filming at Freedom involving a suspect and multiple victims,” the spokesperson added.

LCSO said the investigation involves a juvenile suspect and that identifying information will not be released. Those who have not yet spoken with law enforcement were encouraged to speak with detectives.

The filming scandal, first reported by WJLA-TV, involves an accused transgender-identifying individual allegedly secretly filming at least 40 male students in the school’s bathroom.

WJLA reported that Loudoun County Public Schools may have known about the incidents before publicly acknowledging them to parents.

This story is developing and may be updated as more information becomes available.

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