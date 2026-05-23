Daily Wire CEO Steps Down Amid Ongoing Turmoil

(José Niño, Headline USA) The Daily Wire faces yet another change at the executive level. Caleb Robinson has resigned as CEO, and Mike Richards, who previously produced Jeopardy!, will assume command of the conservative media company, Barrett Media reported.

Robinson released a statement attempting to put a positive spin on his exit.

“Stepping down as CEO of Daily Wire. Effective immediately, my new title is ‘guy on the board who still owns a lot of the company.’ Pay cut in stress. Raise in the important things. Handing the keys to Mike Richards … 5x Emmy winner. Hollywood expat. Eats, sleeps, and drinks content. Never makes a deal unless the price is right. Built something special here over a decade. We’re the largest and most impactful digital media company for people who love this amazing country. And now we make it even bigger. Thank you to our audience of millions. Yes, millions.”

Robinson first took on the co-CEO title in 2019 alongside co-founder Jeremy Boreing. He became the sole CEO in 2025.

Richards came aboard the company precisely one year ago on Wednesday, taking the role of President. His elevation to CEO raises questions about why Robinson chose this moment to leave and whether the company plans to appoint someone to the now vacant President position.

Barrett Media observed that the news will not dispel rumors of dysfunction at the outlet. Robinson’s resignation comes barely a year after Boreing himself departed, meaning two senior leaders have now walked away from the Daily Wire in quick succession.

The transition also follows a series of layoffs the company carried out earlier this month. Co-founder Ben Shapiro confirmed that the organization has cut 13 percent of its employees since January.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino