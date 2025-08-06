Dem. Congresswoman Pledges Loyalty to Guatemala

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Rep. Delia Ramirez, D-Ill., is doubling down on controversial comments embracing her Guatemalan heritage—while appearing to dismiss her American citizenship.

“I’m a proud Guatemalan before I’m an American,” she said in Spanish, according to a Headline USA translation.

She delivered the remarks before the Pan-American Congress in Mexico City.

Democrat Rep. Delia Ramirez at a summit in Mexico City this weekend tells the audience while speaking in Spanish: "I'm a proud Guatemalan before I'm an American." pic.twitter.com/ctJs5QhFLh — TheBlaze (@theblaze) August 4, 2025

Facing widespread criticism, Ramirez issued a press statement doubling down:

“Let’s call it what it is: today’s attacks are a weak attempt to silence my dissent and invalidate my patriotic criticism of the nativist, white supremacist, authoritarians in government. It is the definition of hypocrisy that members of Congress —who betray their oath each day they enable Trump— are attacking me for celebrating my Guatemalan-American roots,” she said.

She claimed other lawmakers have embraced their heritages—though she offered no evidence of any prioritizing foreign identity over American citizenship.

“No one questions when my white colleagues identify as Irish-American, Italian-American, or Ukrainian-American to honor their ancestry. I’ve consistently expressed pride in my heritage and history – a pride also often reflected in the origin stories of my colleagues,” she added. “Only those who believe America should not include the children of immigrants or be diverse would attack me – and Americans like me – for honoring my roots.”

Ramirez insisted that honoring her Guatemalan ancestry reinforces her commitment to America.