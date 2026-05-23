Saturday, May 23, 2026

Obama-Appointed Judge Dismisses Smuggling Indictment Against ‘Maryland Man’

Garcia was allegedly paid to drive illegal aliens into the U.S. as part of a gang-tied trafficking operation...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
This undated photo provided by Murray Osorio PLLC shows Kilmar Abrego Garcia. (Murray Osorio PLLC via AP)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A federal judge dismissed on Friday the federal grand jury indictment against Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran national who has become a de facto poster child for the left-wing resistance to the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement.

U.S. District Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw Jr., first appointed to the bench by former President Barack Obama, wrote in a 32-page opinion that the indictment against Garcia was brought in response to his legal challenges to his deportation.

“The evidence before this Court sadly reflects an abuse of prosecuting power,” Crenshaw Jr. said, later adding: “The Court does not reach its conclusion lightly.” He claimed that “absent Abrego’s successful lawsuit challenging his removal to El Salvador, the Government would not have brought this prosecution.”

Crenshaw’s ruling centers on a two-count grand jury indictment in Tennessee against Garcia on human smuggling allegations.

Garcia was allegedly paid to drive illegal aliens into the U.S. as part of a gang-tied trafficking operation. The charges stemmed from a 2022 traffic stop on a Tennessee highway, where he was found with nine presumed illegal aliens at an interstate traffic stop.

Garcia’s defense attorneys successfully compelled Crenshaw to rule that the charges were brought only after he challenged the Trump administration’s deportation of Garcia to CECOT, the maximum-security prison in his native El Salvador.

Garcia’s deportation stems from what appears to be a complex immigration case involving overlapping court rulings.

His defenders argue the removal was unlawful because of an active federal court order barring his deportation at the time. However, Garcia also had a separate deportation order issued by an immigration judge.

Immigration judges operate within the executive branch under the Department of Justice.

An immigration judge ruled that Garcia had applied for asylum after the statutory deadline and ordered him to be deported.

He entered the United States in or around 2011 but did not apply for asylum until more than a year after his arrival. Garcia, however, was later granted withholding of removal by a federal judge, according to the Center for Immigration Studies. This latter order specifically limited how and where Garcia could be deported.

Garcia was detained and deported to El Salvador in 2025, though a federal judge later ordered the administration to return him given the federal limitations on his removal.

Garcia was returned to the U.S. after the DOJ secured the grand jury indictment.

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