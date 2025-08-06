(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Former CNN anchor Jim Acosta was once touted as a liberal truth-teller who’d stand toe-to-toe with President Donald Trump. Now, he’s interviewing computer software.

Acosta is facing backlash after making the bizarre decision to interview an AI-generated version of Joaquin Oliver, one of the students killed in the Parkland school shooting.

A show you don’t want to miss at 4p ET / 1p PT. I’ll be having a one of a kind interview with Joaquin Oliver. He died in the Parkland school shooting in 2018. But his parents have created an AI version of their son to deliver a powerful message on gun violence. Plus Texas State… pic.twitter.com/mbdM2WxwUR — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 4, 2025

Acosta posted the interview on his blog and YouTube channel, apparently to promote gun control.

The AI version of Oliver, who died when he was 17, had been created and released by his parents.

In the video, Acosta asked: “Joaquin, I would like to know what your solution would be for gun violence.”

“Great question. I believe in a mix of stronger gun control laws, mental health support, and community engagement. We need to create safe spaces for conversations and connections, making sure everyone feels seen and heard,” the AI responded. “It’s about building a culture of kindness and understanding. What do you think of that?”

Critics on X blasted Acosta for the stunt, calling it exploitative and grotesque. Acosta was also widely criticized on the liberal social media app BlueSky.