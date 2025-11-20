Thursday, November 20, 2025

Ukrainian Military Says It Struck Targets Inside Russia Using US-Supplied ATACMS Missiles

Russia Ukraine War
Ukrainian soldiers examine Russian multiple missiles abandoned by Russian troops, in the village of Berezivka, Ukraine. / PHOTO: AP

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) The Ukrainian military said on Tuesday that its forces used US-provided ATACMS missiles in strikes on Russian territory, an attack that would require targeting data provided by the US.

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine have successfully used ATACMS tactical missile systems to deliver a pinpoint strike on military facilities on Russian territory,” the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Telegram. “This is a landmark event that underscores Ukraine’s unwavering commitment to its sovereignty.”

The General Staff added that the “use of long-range strike capabilities, including systems such as ATACMS, will continue.” So far, the use of ATACMS on Russian territory hasn’t been confirmed by Moscow.

ATACMS have a range of about 190 miles, and Ukraine was first given the green light to use the missiles in strikes on Russian territory by the Biden administration toward the end of 2024. While Russia reported Ukraine’s use of ATACMS in attacks on Russian territory at the time, the statement by the General Staff on Tuesday marks the first time the Ukrainian military acknowledged its use of the US-provided missile to strike inside Russia, according to The Kyiv Independent.

According to media reports, the Trump administration had been blocking Ukraine’s use of ATACMS in strikes on Russian territory but recently reversed the policy. Last month, the Ukrainian military said it struck a chemical plant inside Russia using British-provided Storm Shadow missiles, which also require US targeting data.

US-backed missile and drone attacks on Russian territory always risk a major escalation from Moscow. When President Biden first gave Ukraine the green light to fire ATACMS and Storm Shadows into Russia, Moscow responded by altering its nuclear doctrine to lower the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons.

The Ukrainian military’s statement on the use of ATACMS comes as Russian troops continue to advance in both eastern and southern Ukraine.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com. 

