EXCLUSIVE: Letitia James’s Fugitive Relative Was Arrested for Spitting on a Cop

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Headline USA has obtained previously unpublished records about New York Attorney General Letitia James’s fugitive grandniece, who has reportedly been living rent-free at her Virginia property since 2020.

The grandniece, Nakia Monique Thompson, 36, is a key player in the Justice Department’s prosecution of James for mortgage fraud. James listed the property where Thompson is living as a secondary residence in her mortgage application, but the New York AG has been allegedly using it as an investment property. James’s false statements on her mortgage application allowed her to illegally save $18,000 in interest, according to the DOJ, which is why she’s facing federal mortgage fraud charges.

Last month, the Daily Mail revealed that Thompson has a lengthy criminal record, and is a wanted fugitive in North Carolina.

The Daily Mail’s report prompted Headline USA to head to the Forsyth County, North Carolina court registry to search for records about Thompson’s crimes, since they weren’t available online. The nearly 20-year-old records weren’t immediately available at the court registry, either—they were on microfilm, not paper—but a court clerk finally made copies and provided them to this publication on Wednesday.

The records provided to Headline USA show that Thompson was indicted with two counts of “malicious conduct by prisoner” and a count of “assault on a government official” in January 2006, when she was just 16 years old. It’s not clear why Thompson was in custody in the first place, but the records show that she landed herself in hot water when she apparently spit on a cop.

According to the records, Thompson “did knowingly emit bodily fluid at Deputy Sheriff T.R. Bartlett, who was performing his duties of ATTEMPTING TO PUT A ‘SPIT HOOD’ ON [THOMPSON].” Thompson also spit on Deputy Sheriff J.G. Presnell and kicked Deputy Bartlett, the records say. A spit hood is a covering to prevent prisoners from spitting on guards and others.

Thompson struck a deal in May 2006 to plea down to three misdemeanor charges. She was required to serve 30 days in a juvenile center and 12 months of supervised release, to attend mental health and substance abuse treatment, and to obtain her GED.

As has been widely reported, Thompson’s run-ins with the law didn’t end there. Her most recent conviction in North Carolina was in 2011, when she was convicted of assault and battery. And according to the Daily Caller, she was charged in Virginia in 2019 with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of burglary tools, grand larceny, petit larceny and two traffic offenses.

Keith Acree, communications director for the North Carolina Department of Corrections, reportedly told Daily Mail that she’s a fugitive because she avoided probation supervision for her latest charges there.

“An absconder is considered a fugitive. Thompson faces arrest if she is located in North Carolina,” he reportedly said, adding that Thompson’s crimes are ‘non-extraditable’ due to their low level.

When contacted by the Daily Mail, Thompson reportedly said “no comment,” adding for some reason that she’s “very much in college, and very much a graduate.”

Meanwhile, James is fighting the charges against her. Her lawyers filed a motion to dismiss on Monday, arguing that the indictment against her is the “product of months of illegal and unethical behavior by government officials, only made possible by the misuse of a federal agency, the disregard of exculpatory evidence, the systematic removal of ethics officials and career prosecutors who stood in the way, and the improper attempt to install an unqualified U.S. Attorney with nothing to offer except undying loyalty.”

James first rose to national prominence during her 2018 campaign for New York attorney general, when she pledged to use her office to go after Trump before seeing any evidence of wrongdoing.

She later brought a civil fraud case against the Trump Organization and two of the president’s sons. That case resulted in a $450 million civil fine against Trump, though most of it was ultimately dismissed by a New York appellate court.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.