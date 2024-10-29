Trump May Win Popular Vote

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Something interesting may happen.

Multiple news sources and pollsters admitted that Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump could win the popular vote in the 2024 election.

As of Oct. 26, Real Clear Politics indicated that Trump is leading the popular vote for the first time in his political career.

BREAKING: Trump is leading the popular vote for the first time in his political career, according to RCP. pic.twitter.com/yu54XlTCcT — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) October 26, 2024

Assistant News Director of Florida’s Voice Eric Daugherty also reported that Trump is now leading the popular vote.

“Donald Trump LEADS THE POPULAR VOTE for the first time in his political career heading into an election. Trump trailed by over 2 points at the start of October,” he wrote.

🚨 BREAKING: Donald Trump LEADS THE POPULAR VOTE for the first time in his political career heading into an election. Trump trailed by over 2 points at the start of October. pic.twitter.com/WJerjXBjqC — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 26, 2024

According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump leads the popular vote by three percentage points.

New WSJ poll shows Trump leading in the popular vote by 3%. Tomorrow you can expect Kamala to tell us how Trump grabbed her ass in a Bergdorf Goodman, while reciting quotes from Mein Kampf in perfect German. pic.twitter.com/nNHvxgfvyc — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) October 24, 2024

Even CNN needed to admit that it was true and that Trump could win the popular vote. The leftist network also pointed out that the last Republican who won the popular vote was George W. Bush in 2004.

Donald Trump is literally about to win the popular vote. 👀 pic.twitter.com/F3ybRd36LX — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) October 26, 2024

After seeing these results, it is unsurprising that Trump is so confident about winning New York State and New York City, for example.

Trump recently told Breitbart that he believes he could win New York.

“We want to get everybody out [to vote] because we think we could actually win New York,” Trump said. “We’re leading, as you know, in all the swing states, and I think we’re leading potentially very big. We set a record in early voting, and a lot of them were voters that don’t vote that much, which is pretty amazing.”

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., recently revealed that Trump is dominating New York swing districts that Biden “won by 15 points,” as reported by the Daily Caller.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., also said there is a high chance of Trump winning New York this election.

U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville: #Trump has a 'good chance' of winning state of New York in presidential race #Election2024 pic.twitter.com/LlJnxW6g8x — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) October 27, 2024

As a cherry on top, the recent poll by the New York Times and Sienna College revealed really bad news for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Siena NYC Poll, RV 60-31, LV 66-27

Which suggests higher turnout benefits NYC GOP. Trump was only at 23 in 2020, so NYC shifting right.https://t.co/2nmFBmMk2t pic.twitter.com/YgzPCRnPLH — Winfield (@middleburgher) October 26, 2024

The recent news came after Trump’s huge rally at Madison Square Garden, tickets to which were sold out in less than three hours.

Conservative New Yorkers also expressed their support by visiting Trump’s rallies in the Bronx and Long Island.