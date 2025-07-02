Paramount to Pay $16 Million for Doctoring Kamala Harris Interview

(Headline USA) Paramount has agreed to pay $16 million to settle a lawsuit by President Donald Trump for doctoring CBS’ “60 Minutes” interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris in October.

Paramount, which owns CBS, said the money will go to Trump’s future presidential library, not to the Republican president himself. It said the settlement did not involve an apology.

Trump, who did not agree to be interviewed by “60 Minutes” during the campaign, has protested editing where Harris is seen giving two different answers to a question by the show’s Bill Whitaker in separate clips aired on “60 Minutes” and “Face the Nation” earlier in the day. CBS said each reply came within Harris’ long-winded answer to Whitaker, but was edited to be more succinct.

Trump’s lawyer, Edward Andrew Paltzik, said that “this led to widespread confusion and mental anguish of consumers, including plaintiffs, regarding a household name of the legacy media apparently deceptively distorting its broadcasts, and then resisting attempts to clear the public record.”

Because they were misled, voters withheld attention from Trump and his Truth Social platform, Paltzik argued.

Trump, described as a “media icon” by his lawyers, was “forced to redirect significant time, money and effort to correcting the public record,” he said.

CBS News’ president and CEO, Wendy McMahon, and “60 Minutes” executive producer Bill Owens, who both opposed a settlement, have resigned in recent weeks.

A spokesman for Trump’s legal team said that with the settlement, Trump “delivers another win for the American people.”

In early February, “60 Minutes” released a full, unedited transcript of the Harris interview. When that happened, Trump slammed CBS News in a Truth Social post.

“CBS and 60 Minutes defrauded the public by doing something which has never, to this extent, been seen before,” he wrote. “They 100% removed Kamala’s horrible election changing answers to questions, and replaced them with completely different, and far better, answers, taken from another part of the interview.”

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press