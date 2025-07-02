Poll: Harris Favored Over Vance in Hypothetical 2028 Presidential Election

(Jon Syf, The Center Square) Kamala Harris is favored over Vice President J.D. Vance in a hypothetical 2028 presidential election, according to a new poll.

Harris was favored by 45% of respondents, Vance by 42% and 12% were undecided in a poll where Overton Insights asked 1,200 registered voters the questions between June 23-26 on behalf of Libertas, which says it focuses on family education and policy reform as it looks to “change hearts, minds and laws to create a freer future.”

The poll included results on several head-to-head and group election candidate pool possibilities. Vance received 43% of the vote, with Charles Barkley receiving 34% and 24% remaining undecided in that hypothetical.

Vance was favored with 74% of the Republican vote compared to 8% for Joe Rogan and 3% for Barstool’s Dave Portnoy in a hypothetical three-way primary. Vance received 32% of the vote compared to 26% for Donald Trump Jr., 11% for Ron DeSantis, 9% for Nikki Haley, 4% for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and 3% for Vivek Ramaswamy in that hypothetical six-way Republican primary.

The poll also showed 34% of voters consider themselves politically homeless and not represented by either of the two main parties while 49% don’t believe they are homeless in terms of party identity.

Harris was the heavy favorite in a hypothetical 10-way Democratic primary with 38% of the support compared to 11% for Pete Buttigieg, 10% for Gavin Newsom, 7% for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Josh Shapiro and Tim Walz while Cory Booker had 4%, Gretchen Whitmer had 5%, Wes Moore had 2% and sports commentator Stephen A. Smith has 2%.

Buttigieg, Walz and Newsom all garnered 15% support in a hypothetical nine-way primary without Harris.