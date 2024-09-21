New Rudy Situation? New York May Turn Red after Voting Trump, as Nigel Farage Visits State

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The recent Donald Trump rally in New York made people wonder whether, after many years of Democrats controlling the Big Apple, New Yorkers are finally ready to vote for Trump, a Republican, just like they once voted for Rudy Giuliani in 1993 after Democrats almost destroyed the city.

“When do New Yorkers ever stop for anything? Trump is on his way through the city to his rally in Uniondale, and thousands of New Yorkers have lined the streets to see him. No wonder he believes he can win New York. This is gorgeous,” @BehizyTweets wrote.

The New York Post also reported how thousands of Trump supporters flooded Nassau Coliseum to attend one of Trump’s rallies.

Conservatives on Twitter were positively shocked when they saw what happened, celebrating the potential Trump’s win of the city.

“THIS IS INCREDIBLE! President Trump just walked out to a JAMPACKED arena in New York! If we flip New York red, Kamala is DONE,” a conservative reporter Nick Sortor wrote.

A former gubernatorial candidate, Lee Zeldin, also celebrated that New Yorkers started becoming more supportive of Trump.

“Nassau Coliseum was packed out to see the 47th POTUS tonight on Long Island. President Trump was on fire and on point. So honored to be part of this special night. I was told by an official that 20,000 people were outside as part of the overflow crowd. Incredible rally!” he wrote.

The last Republican mayor of the city was Giuliani, who left the office in 2001. After him, New Yorkers elected Michael Bloomberg in 2002, who quickly separated himself from any political party. After Bloomberg, leftist Bill de Blasio became the city’s mayor in 2014, continuing to implement destructive policies. In 2022, New Yorkers elected Eric Adams, who wasn’t any better either.

However, after voting for the left for many years, New Yorkers got buyer’s remorse mixed with nostalgia for Giuliani, which many videos on social media platforms indicated, showing New Yorkers shaking hands with, hugging and taking photos with a Republican politician.

New Yorkers voted for Giuliani in 1993 because the Democrats almost destroyed the city over the decades of their ruling. According to the videos from the recent rally and the rally that happened in the heart of Bronx, one of the city’s boroughs, it looks like New Yorkers are going to vote for Trump to save the country from being destroyed, just like they did with Giuliani in 1993.

The recent news came as it was reported that Nigel Farage, a famous conservative from the United Kingdom, will speak at the annual New York Young Republican Gala on Dec. 15, 2024.