Quantcast
Monday, October 28, 2024

Kamala Strips Down in Interview w/ Host Behind Notorious Sex Livestream

'Blacks for Trump—they feel that Trump is better for the black community. Can you explain that? ...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris sat down for an interview with Shannon Sharpe, an infamous podcaster and sports commentator who just weeks ago came under fire for “accidentally” streaming himself in a compromising situation. 

Harris’s decision to appear on Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast seemed part of her last-ditch effort to shore up support among Black male voters. This a voting bloc that has traditionally leaned Democratic but has shown little interest in backing Harris.

The hour-long interview was released Monday, less than two months after Sharpe mistakenly broadcast audio of himself via Instagram having sex with a woman. “Papa, I love you,” the woman groaned, while a heavily breathing Sharpe responded, “Yes, baby!” 

Sharpe later addressed the incident, claiming he was unaware his phone had begun broadcasting before the encounter. “Obviously, I’m embarrassed,” he said on an episode of his second podcast, Nightcap. 

During her conversation with Sharpe, Harris warned Black men that if Trump is elected, their constitutional rights are in jeopardy—a familiar Democratic talking point. Notably, she offered no evidence to substantiate these claims. Sharpe did not ask for evidence either. 

Sharpe asked, “Blacks for Trump—they feel that Trump is better for the black community. Can you explain that?” 

In a long-winded and rambling response, Harris said, “The question for everybody, should he be president of the United States? Right? That’s the question. Should he have the ability to sit behind the seal of the president of the United States when he says he wants to terminate the Constitution of the United States?” 

She added, “You know what that would mean in the Constitution is your Fourth Amendment right against unreasonable search and seizure. Your Fifth Amendment right. Your Sixth Amendment right to an attorney. … But the First Amendment. The Second Amendment. I’m in favor of the Second Amendment. I don’t believe we should be taking anybody’s guns away.” 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Under the Red Curtain: Tim Walz Accused of Affair with Chinese Official’s Daughter
Next article
Trump May Win Popular Vote

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com