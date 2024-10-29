Kamala Strips Down in Interview w/ Host Behind Notorious Sex Livestream

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris sat down for an interview with Shannon Sharpe, an infamous podcaster and sports commentator who just weeks ago came under fire for “accidentally” streaming himself in a compromising situation.

Harris’s decision to appear on Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast seemed part of her last-ditch effort to shore up support among Black male voters. This a voting bloc that has traditionally leaned Democratic but has shown little interest in backing Harris.

The hour-long interview was released Monday, less than two months after Sharpe mistakenly broadcast audio of himself via Instagram having sex with a woman. “Papa, I love you,” the woman groaned, while a heavily breathing Sharpe responded, “Yes, baby!”

Sharpe later addressed the incident, claiming he was unaware his phone had begun broadcasting before the encounter. “Obviously, I’m embarrassed,” he said on an episode of his second podcast, Nightcap.

During her conversation with Sharpe, Harris warned Black men that if Trump is elected, their constitutional rights are in jeopardy—a familiar Democratic talking point. Notably, she offered no evidence to substantiate these claims. Sharpe did not ask for evidence either.

Sharpe asked, “Blacks for Trump—they feel that Trump is better for the black community. Can you explain that?”

In a long-winded and rambling response, Harris said, “The question for everybody, should he be president of the United States? Right? That’s the question. Should he have the ability to sit behind the seal of the president of the United States when he says he wants to terminate the Constitution of the United States?”

She added, “You know what that would mean in the Constitution is your Fourth Amendment right against unreasonable search and seizure. Your Fifth Amendment right. Your Sixth Amendment right to an attorney. … But the First Amendment. The Second Amendment. I’m in favor of the Second Amendment. I don’t believe we should be taking anybody’s guns away.”