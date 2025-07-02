Wednesday, July 2, 2025

DOJ Declines to Prosecute FBI Agent for Partying w/ Prostitutes Overseas

Posted by Ken Silva
(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The DOJ Inspector General issued a report Tuesday, finding that a then-FBI supervisory special agent solicited and used prostitutes overseas. However, the Justice Department declined to prosecute the agent.

According to the DOJ-OIG report, the then-agent used an FBI-issued mobile device to conduct the transactions with the prostitutes, and he failed to self-report close or continuous contact with a foreign national he was dating while overseas.

“During its investigation, the OIG found indications that the then-SSA had failed to self-report close or continuous contacts with the foreign national prostitutes,” the report said.

“The OIG investigation further found the then-SSA failed to self-report close or continuous contact with a foreign national the then-SSA was dating overseas and with the foreign nationals whom the then-SSA paid for sex, in violation of FBI policy,” the report said.

“Criminal prosecution was declined.”

It’s unclear whether the agent was punished at all. While he’s no longer a supervisory agent, the DOJ-OIG report doesn’t state whether he retired or is still with the bureau.

Reports from the DOJ’s Office of the Inspector General in recent years suggest that the DOJ and FBI have a widespread culture of sexual misconduct.

For example, last October the DOJ-OIG released a report about how a federal prosecutor had a sexual relationship with the target of a police investigation.

According to that report, the DOJ-OIG received information from a local police department that a U.S. Attorney used his government-issued mobile device to engage in extensive, sexually explicit communications with someone who later became the target of a police investigation.

The DOJ-OIG said its investigation substantiated the local police department’s tip.

And according to a 2020 Associated Press article entitled, ‘Under the rug:’ Sexual misconduct shakes FBI’s senior ranks, the last time the OIG did an extensive probe of sexual misconduct within the FBI, it tallied 343 “offenses” from fiscal years 2009 to 2012, including three instances of “videotaping undressed women without consent.”

That AP investigation identified at least six sexual misconduct allegations involving senior FBI officials over the past five years, including two new claims brought by women who say they were sexually assaulted by ranking agents.

“Each of the accused FBI officials appears to have avoided discipline, the AP found, and several were quietly transferred or retired, keeping their full pensions and benefits even when probes substantiated the sexual misconduct claims against them,” the AP reported in December 2020.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

