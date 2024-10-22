Trump’s Madison Square Garden Rally Tickets Sold Out in 3 Hours

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump sold all the tickets to his rally at New York City’s Madison Square Garden in less than three hours.

Trump shared the news exclusively with Breitbart News.

“We sold it out in less than three hours. But people are going to come anyway. We have big screens outside. It’s going to be unbelievable. So come anyway. I mean, come, maybe you get in, I don’t know, but it sold out very quickly,” Trump told Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle. “It’s fantastic. It’s going to be fantastic.”

Not surprisingly, leftists compared Trump and his supporters to Hilter and urged other left-wing radicals to sabotage the rally.

Recent news indicated that Democrats and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, in particular, may lose New York State and New York City, as previously noted when Trump had a rally in New York at the end of September.

“When do New Yorkers ever stop for anything? Trump is on his way through the city to his rally in Uniondale, and thousands of New Yorkers have lined the streets to see him. No wonder he believes he can win New York. This is gorgeous,” @BehizyTweets wrote.

Different news sources, including the New York Post, also reported how Trump supporters in the state “flooded” Nassau Coliseum.

Conservatives on Twitter were also pleasantly surprised about what happened at the end of last month.

“Nassau Coliseum was packed out to see the 47th POTUS tonight on Long Island. President Trump was on fire and on point. So honored to be part of this special night. I was told by an official that 20,000 people were outside as part of the overflow crowd. Incredible rally!” former Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., wrote.

Earlier this year, Trump also rallied in the middle of the Bronx, one of New York City’s boroughs. Both Trump supporters and leftist propagandists working for different mainstream media outlets were shocked about the fact that so many people came to support Trump, especially considering that people living both in New York State and New York City have been voting “blue no matter who” for many years.

As reported by 100% Fed Up, California also became more conservative after Trump had another rally, with thousands of people attending to support their favorite candidate.

The recent news explains why Harris and her vice presidential pick, Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., decided to campaign and have interviews in New York and California instead of concentrating on the swing states.