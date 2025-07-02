Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Senate Advances Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ That Includes $150 Billion in Extra Military Spending

The bill passed in a vote of 51-50, with Vice President JD Vance casting the tie-breaking vote...

Rand Paul
(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) The Senate on Tuesday advanced a massive spending package, dubbed the “Big Beautiful Bill” by President Trump, that includes $150 billion in extra military spending.

The bill passed in a vote of 51-50, with Vice President JD Vance casting the tie-breaking vote, as three Republicans — Senators Rand Paul (KY), Susan Collins (ME), and Thom Tillis (NC) — joined Democrats in voting against the sprawling piece of legislation.

House GOP leaders have scheduled a vote for the bill on Wednesday and are hoping to get it to President Trump’s desk by this Friday, though uncertainty remains about how fast it will get through the chamber.

The $150 billion will fund several of the Trump administration’s priorities, including Trump’s plan for a massive air defense system, known as the “Golden Dome,” which is bound to kick off a new arms race and will be a major boondoggle for the weapons makers that will be involved.

The majority of the $150 billion is meant to supplement the military budget for the 2026 fiscal year to bring it over the $1 trillion mark that Trump is aiming for. The White House has requested a military budget of $892.6 billion, which includes $848.3 billion for the Pentagon, and it is planning to use $113 billion from the supplemental spending package to bring the total 2026 national security budget to approximately $1.006 trillion.

While the US has never officially had a $1 trillion military budget, the actual cost of US military spending has exceeded $1 trillion for years. According to veteran defense analyst Winslow Wheeler, based on the $895 billion National Defense Authorization Act, US national security spending for 2025 was expected to reach about $1.77 trillion.

Wheeler’s estimate accounts for military-related spending from other government agencies not funded by the NDAA, such as the Department of Veterans Affairs and Homeland Security. It also includes the national security share of the interest accrued on the US debt, as well as other factors.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.

