Quantcast
Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Trump Cabinet Nominees Targeted by Bomb Threats and Swatting, Despite Recent Arrests

'I signed up for the death threats and the late-night swatting, but they did not. And for a young family, I would say this job is really hard...'

Posted by Kyle Becker
SWAT
The North Penn Tactical Response Team of Montgomery County, Pa., practices Cellular Team Tactics. / PHOTO: Tim McAteer (CC) via wikimedia

(Kyle BeckerHeadline USA) The Trump–Vance transition team has come under assault from currently unnamed perpetrators who have made violent threats against them and their families.

Some of President-elect Donald Trump’s high-profile staff selections had been subjected to bomb threats and swatting that began Tuesday evening and continued Wednesday morning, according to incoming press secretary Karoline Leavitt, the transition team’s spokesperson.

“Last night and this morning, several of President Trump’s Cabinet nominees and administration appointees were targeted in violent, unAmerican threats to their lives and those who live with them,” Leavitt said in a statement.

“In response, law enforcement acted quickly to ensure the safety of those who were targeted,” Leavitt said. “President Trump and the entire Transition team are grateful for their swift action.”

She added in the statement that the transition team remained “focused on doing the work of uniting our nation by ensuring a safe and prosperous future.”

In a separate statement given to Fox News Digital, Leavitt provided few details about the threats, but she did note that “[l]ocal law enforcement officials responded to the threats and visited the homes of several nominees and appointees.”

New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, nominated for ambassador to the United Nations in the forthcoming Trump administration, confirmed on X that she was one of the targets of the threats.

“This morning, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, her husband, and their three-year-old son were driving home to Saratoga County from Washington for Thanksgiving when they were informed of a bomb threat to their residence,” the post stated.

“New York State, County law enforcement, and U.S. Capitol Police responded immediately with the highest levels of professionalism,” it continued. “We are incredibly appreciative of the extraordinary dedication of law enforcement officers who keep our communities safe 24/7.”

It was unknown if any of the suspects had been apprehended or would be charged for their violent threats against Donald Trump’s transition team members.

The threats, ironically, followed the recent arrest of two European men who were charged by the Justice Department in August with allegedly swatting dozens of U.S. lawmakers and other public figures, according to a report from Politico.

Among the victims was Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who was swatted multiple times at her home in northwest Georgia, as well as seeing family members targeted.

Rep. Brandon Williams, R-N.Y., had his Christmas Day festivities disrupted as the result of a similar attack.

And the harassment he received on Dec. 30 of last year may even have contributed to the decision by RINO Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wisc., to resign abruptly from Congress, leaving the House GOP with a precariously thin majority and little room to legislate.

“I signed up for the death threats and the late-night swatting, but they did not,” Gallagher said, according to The Hill. “And for a young family, I would say this job is really hard.”

Conservative media personalities were also targeted, including Philip “Catturd” Buchanan, who was interrupted last year during a live podcast.

He confirmed that the Europeans apprehended this week were the suspected perpetrators.

Human Events host and editor Jack Posobiec said his parents had likewise been among the victims of a swatting incident linked to the European men. Posobiec told Headline USA that the two men arrested had also discussed targeting his wife, Tanya.

Not all of the recent swatting victims were conservatives. Among those targeted from the Left was George Soros, who—like Gallagher—was swatted last Dec. 30, although the billionaire oligarch was reportedly vacationing in Barbados at the time.

Kyle Becker is a former writer and associate producer for Fox News’s Hannity. He was also the director of viral media at  IJReview. Follow him at x.com/kylenabecker or visit thekylebecker.com.

Headline USA’s Ben Sellers contributed to this report.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Supporters Troll Leftist Women Gathering for a Post-Election ‘Primal Scream’
Next article
Lawfare: Trump Leverages Landslide Win to Demand Dismissal of NY Civil Case

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com