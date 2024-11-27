Trump Cabinet Nominees Targeted by Bomb Threats and Swatting, Despite Recent Arrests

(Kyle Becker, Headline USA) The Trump–Vance transition team has come under assault from currently unnamed perpetrators who have made violent threats against them and their families.

Some of President-elect Donald Trump’s high-profile staff selections had been subjected to bomb threats and swatting that began Tuesday evening and continued Wednesday morning, according to incoming press secretary Karoline Leavitt, the transition team’s spokesperson.

“Last night and this morning, several of President Trump’s Cabinet nominees and administration appointees were targeted in violent, unAmerican threats to their lives and those who live with them,” Leavitt said in a statement.

“In response, law enforcement acted quickly to ensure the safety of those who were targeted,” Leavitt said. “President Trump and the entire Transition team are grateful for their swift action.”

She added in the statement that the transition team remained “focused on doing the work of uniting our nation by ensuring a safe and prosperous future.”

In a separate statement given to Fox News Digital, Leavitt provided few details about the threats, but she did note that “[l]ocal law enforcement officials responded to the threats and visited the homes of several nominees and appointees.”

New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, nominated for ambassador to the United Nations in the forthcoming Trump administration, confirmed on X that she was one of the targets of the threats.

“This morning, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, her husband, and their three-year-old son were driving home to Saratoga County from Washington for Thanksgiving when they were informed of a bomb threat to their residence,” the post stated.

“New York State, County law enforcement, and U.S. Capitol Police responded immediately with the highest levels of professionalism,” it continued. “We are incredibly appreciative of the extraordinary dedication of law enforcement officers who keep our communities safe 24/7.”

Office of Chairwoman Stefanik released the following statement: “This morning, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, her husband, and their three year old son were driving home to Saratoga County from Washington for Thanksgiving when they were informed of a bomb threat to their… — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) November 27, 2024

It was unknown if any of the suspects had been apprehended or would be charged for their violent threats against Donald Trump’s transition team members.

The threats, ironically, followed the recent arrest of two European men who were charged by the Justice Department in August with allegedly swatting dozens of U.S. lawmakers and other public figures, according to a report from Politico.

Among the victims was Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who was swatted multiple times at her home in northwest Georgia, as well as seeing family members targeted.

Both my daughter’s houses just got swatted today. Big thanks to the police who responded! We appreciate you and support you! Whoever is doing this, you are going to get caught and it won’t be funny to you anymore.@FBI — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 28, 2023

Rep. Brandon Williams, R-N.Y., had his Christmas Day festivities disrupted as the result of a similar attack.

Our home was swatted this afternoon. Thanks to the Deputies and Troopers who contacted me before arriving. They left with homemade cookies and spiced nuts! Merry Christmas everyone! pic.twitter.com/uQ2xkzLVJ6 — Rep. Brandon Williams (@RepWilliams) December 25, 2023

And the harassment he received on Dec. 30 of last year may even have contributed to the decision by RINO Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wisc., to resign abruptly from Congress, leaving the House GOP with a precariously thin majority and little room to legislate.

“I signed up for the death threats and the late-night swatting, but they did not,” Gallagher said, according to The Hill. “And for a young family, I would say this job is really hard.”

Conservative media personalities were also targeted, including Philip “Catturd” Buchanan, who was interrupted last year during a live podcast.

So, I was just swatted during my podcast. The caller pretended to be me and told the cops – "I've stabbed someone, had a gun, and was going to kill myself." This is the result of being doxxed over and over by leftist outlets. You can imagine how dangerous this is. I'm okay,… — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) September 25, 2023

He confirmed that the Europeans apprehended this week were the suspected perpetrators.

Just got a letter from the DOJ confirming that these are my alleged swatters. Got swatted 3 times. FAFO! 2 men charged with ‘swatting’ members of Congress https://t.co/QA9DPQ1WJ2 via @politico — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) November 25, 2024

Human Events host and editor Jack Posobiec said his parents had likewise been among the victims of a swatting incident linked to the European men. Posobiec told Headline USA that the two men arrested had also discussed targeting his wife, Tanya.

Just wanted to make a note: The piece of filth who swatted my parents last year was identified and has now been dealt with He thought being overseas would save him It did not — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 23, 2024

Not all of the recent swatting victims were conservatives. Among those targeted from the Left was George Soros, who—like Gallagher—was swatted last Dec. 30, although the billionaire oligarch was reportedly vacationing in Barbados at the time.

Kyle Becker is a former writer and associate producer for Fox News’s Hannity. He was also the director of viral media at IJReview. Follow him at x.com/kylenabecker or visit thekylebecker.com.

Headline USA’s Ben Sellers contributed to this report.