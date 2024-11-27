Lawfare: Trump Leverages Landslide Win to Demand Dismissal of NY Civil Case

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Attorneys representing President-elect Donald Trump cited the 2024 election results to demand that New York Attorney General Letitia James withdraw her civil lawsuit against him and the Trump Organization.

In a Tuesday letter, Trump’s attorney and incoming Solicitor General D. John Sauer urged James to drop the case “for the greater good of the country,” aligning with the president-elect’s commitment to unite the country.

“In furtherance of our conversations with your office, we write to request that you completely dismiss the above-referenced case against President Donald J. Trump, his family, and his businesses, and stipulate to vacate the Judgment and dismiss all claims with prejudice,” Sauer wrote, according to Fox News.

Sauer’s letter comes less than a month after Trump secured a sweeping victory in the 2024 presidential election, decisively winning all battleground states.

Trump’s landslide victory occurred despite James’s civil lawsuit, two federal indictments orchestrated by the Biden-Harris administration and two state indictments led by district attorneys in Fulton County and Manhattan, respectively.

BREAKING: Trump demands that New York Attorney General Letitia James drop a civil fraud case against him for 'the greater good of the country' and New York's economic prosperity. The letter from President-elect Trump’s counsel requests the dismissal of ongoing legal cases… pic.twitter.com/oCWpuYp0CF — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) November 27, 2024

As mentioned by Sauer, Trump called for unity throughout the campaign, emphasizing that his only form of vengeance would be achieving success.

“President Trump has called for our Nation’s partisan strife to end, and for the contending factions to join forces for the greater good of the country,” Sauer wrote. “This call for unity extends to the legal onslaught against him and his family that permeated the most recent election cycle.”

Sauer added, “As counsel for President Trump in this appeal—and now as his nominee for Solicitor General of the United States—I have had the opportunity to experience this partisan division personally, and I strongly believe that it is necessary for the health of our Republic for the strife and lawfare to end.”

In the civil lawsuit, James dubiously alleged that Trump inflated his property values to secure favorable loans. The case was overseen by leftist Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron, who initially imposed a $464 million fine on Trump. On appeal, the fine was later reduced to $175 million.