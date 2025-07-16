Rep. Cory Mills Faces Eviction over $85K Rent Debt

(José Niño, Headline USA) Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla. is facing eviction from his luxury Washington D.C. penthouse after months of unpaid rent totaling over $85,000, documents reveal.

According to political reporter Roger Sollenberger, formerly of The Daily Beast, Mills “is being evicted for failure to pay months of rent at his D.C. penthouse. Owner claims Mills owes $85,000. He was served with notice for failure to pay in January. Ledger shows he paid late nearly every month since moving in, missing several months entirely.”

Court filings reveal that Mills was first served notice in January, giving him until February 26 to pay his outstanding balance. Sollenberger reports that “when Mills was served in January, the owner notified him that he had until Feb 26 to pay. On Feb 20, his girlfriend reported him to the police for assaulting her at that penthouse, which she later recanted.”

The tenant ledger tells a story of persistent financial problems, as highlighted in Sollenberger’s coverage: “According to the owner’s ledger, Mills has been late on rent 18 times, skipping some months entirely then backpaying.”

Mills has publicly contested the claims, calling Sollenberger and offering an explanation for his rent troubles.

“Cory Mills just called me and claimed he hadn’t paid his rent because his online payment link has been broken………. ?” Sollenberger added.

When reached by Sollenberger, Mills allegedly refused to answer any questions about his business and personal financial disclosures: “Mills also refused to answer any of my questions about his business and personal financial disclosures, and said he was calling to ‘mock’ me for reporting his landlord’s eviction claims a D.C. superior court filing.”

The congressman’s difficulties are not limited to unpaid personal rent. Sollenberger further revealed that Mills’ business operations are unraveling. “Mills’ company has also failed to pay its debts. They got bad news earlier this month, when its lender told investors that the investment fund supporting his company had failed and would be shut down.”

According to an additional update shared by Sollenberger, Mills’ lender has begun the process of calling in personal and corporate debts, further compounding his financial woes: “NEW: 4th of July card from Rep. Cory Mills’ lender, now winding down the debt because it was so bad. Mills never disclosed personal liability for tens of millions in corporate loans owed to a foreign entity. But the lender has liens on his stake AND his company’s weapons factory.”

Sollenberger also unearthed details of Mills’ broader financial troubles, noting, “When Mills tweeted this, he had multiple defaults on an SBA loan and also failed to pay his property taxes that year on the house he put up as collateral for the loan”.

With the luxury penthouse’s owner seeking over $85,000 in unpaid rent, and records suggesting chronic late payments, Mills faces not only looming eviction but the escalation of his personal problems into the public sphere.

As Headline USA has previously reported, five former associates claim Mills converted to Islam in 2014 during his marriage to an Iraqi woman. The claims resurfaced after a domestic dispute prompted deeper media scrutiny, leading to conflicting accounts and questions about Mills’ past and character.