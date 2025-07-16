Sen. Adam Schiff Referred to DOJ for Mortgage Fraud

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Federal housing investigators have referred Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., to the DOJ for a formal investigation after uncovering discrepancies tied to his claimed primary residence.

Fannie Mae’s financial crimes division found that Schiff and wife, Eve, engaged in a sustained pattern of possible occupancy misrepresentation” on home loans spanning from 2009 to 2020, according to several news outlets.

Schiff owns two houses—one in Maryland, near the U.S. Capitol, and another in California—but has listed both as his primary residence on mortgage loan applications.

According to experts, some borrowers list a secondary home as a primary residence to secure lower interest rates. This may amount to mortgage fraud.

President Donald Trump scolded Schiff in a lengthy Truth Social post, saying he had “always suspected Shifty Adam Schiff was a scam artist.”

“Adam Schiff said that his primary residence was in MARYLAND to get a cheaper mortgage and rip off America, when he must LIVE in CALIFORNIA because he was a Congressman from CALIFORNIA. I always knew Adam Schiff was a Crook,” Trump stated.

The alleged fraud began in 2009, when Schiff refinanced his Maryland property and listed it as his primary residence. He did not change this status until 2020.

Trump called on prosecutors to bring Schiff to justice for any potential criminal offenses.

Schiff, for his part, dismissed Trump’s allegations as retaliation.

“This is just Donald Trump’s latest attempt at political retaliation against his perceived enemies,” he said. “So it is not a surprise, only how weak this false allegation turns out to be.”

In 2019, Schiff, then a U.S. representative and chair of the House Intelligence Committee, led Trump’s first impeachment effort and repeatedly colluded with the media to push the since-debunked Trump-Russia collusion hoax.