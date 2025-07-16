Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Emails Reveal FBI Invented Trump Case Out of Nothing

Thibault admitted the office was “hard at work attempting to predicate a Preliminary investigation"...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FBI right-wing terror factory. PHOTO: ChatGPT
FBI right-wing terror factory. PHOTO: ChatGPT

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Newly released emails further expose the behind-the-scenes push within the Biden DOJ’s push to manufacture a criminal case against President Donald Trump. 

The emails—obtained by the Senate Judiciary Committee and first reported by legal expert Margot Cleveland—show the FBI scrambling to go after Trump despite having no evidence. 

One email revealed former FBI Agent Tim Thibault plotting with colleagues how to zero in on the Willard Hotel. Trump allies used the hotel as a command center to monitor the 2020 election results. 

According to the email, Thibault was actively hunting for a crime tied to the Willard Hotel. He laid out two options: launch an assessment or open a preliminary investigation. 

He objected to the first option, noting it would limit the FBI’s authority. Under an assessment, interviews and “more probative” actions were barred. Subpoenas would be tightly restricted.

Thibault admitted the office was “hard at work attempting to predicate a Preliminary investigation.” This route, he said, would enable a broader and likely more aggressive investigation. 

In short, the FBI tried to launch a criminal probe without a shred of evidence. 

The email, dated March 2, 2022, came just six months before Special Counsel Jack Smith unsealed an indictment over Trump’s efforts to question the 2020 election. 

Federalist senior legal writer Margot Cleveland said the officials involved should be referred to the Inspector General for further investigation. 

One recipient on the email chain was Wayne Jacobs, a senior FBI agent whom Director Chris Wray later promoted to lead the Philadelphia field office. 

As Headline USA previously reported, Jacobs is married to former J6 committee investigator Soumya Dayananda. 

That connection has raised red flags, especially after Dayananda bragged that the charges against Trump closely mirrored her committee’s work. 

Despite his ties to Dayananda and the Biden-era FBI, Jacobs remains on the taxpayer payroll, running one of the agency’s most powerful field offices. 

The FBI fired Thibault in 2024 after he violated the Hatch Act by making political posts on social media. Whistleblowers have accused Thibault of showing a “pattern of active public partisanship.” Thibault participated in probes of both Trump and Hunter Biden.

Read the emails below.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Project Veritas Catches Secret Service Guard Compromising White House Security
Next article
Former US Marine Involved in Antifa-Style Terrorist Attack on ICE Facility

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com