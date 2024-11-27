Trump Supporters Troll Leftist Women Gathering for a Post-Election ‘Primal Scream’

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) A group of leftist women gathered on Nov. 9 for a collective “Primal Scream” off the shore of Lake Michigan in response to the resounding victory of President-elect Donald Trump, whose supporters trolled them with flags from atop a hill.

More than a dozen Democrat women stood on the sand in Klode Park as they shrieked for roughly 10 seconds to release their “pain and frustration” about Vice President Kamala Harris’s indubitable defeat, video showed.

While footage of Lake Michigan’s “Primal Scream” circulated Wednesday on X ahead of Thanksgiving, it was originally posted on Facebook by user Tamara Gibbs, who participated in the tribal meltdown.

NEW: Liberals hold a ‘Primal Scream’ event at Lake Michigan to get their frustrations out of their system after the election. Some in the group were seen jumping in the water after releasing their primal scream. The group was apparently trolled by a Trump supporter waving a… pic.twitter.com/7sLy4AfQgy — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 27, 2024

“What a gorgeous morning to gather at Klode Park in Whitefish Bay to engage in a Primal Scream in order to release our pain and frustration after the election,” Gibbs wrote on the social media platform.

Gibbs revealed that Trump supporters teased them from afar by waving Trump flags, but the political groups did not clash.

“If you zoom in you will see Trump supporters proudly waving their flags on top of the hill. Many thanks to MPD for keeping us safe,” she added.

The cluster of Democrat women wore winter clothing as they shouted toward the sea, videos shared by Gibbs show.

Before straining their vocal chords, the group huddled to bemoan Harris’s loss by sharing personal stories.

One grandmother said her granddaughter hopes Harris runs for office again so she can help her win, which was met by applause.

Another woman told fellow disappointed Democrats not to give up, urging them to work at the “local level” to protect their rights.

“We have an opportunity in this state in two years to take back the legislative [branch],” the woman said.

After their “Primal Scream,” the leftist women removed some clothing to swim in the lake’s frigid water.

Reacting to the viral footage, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk wrote on X, “This Thanksgiving, be thankful this isn’t you.”

So yeah, a bunch of libs got together for a "primal scream" ritual, releasing their anger by screaming at Lake Michigan all because Donald Trump won. This Thanksgiving, be thankful this isn't you. pic.twitter.com/Te4c14cjhS — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 27, 2024

Political commentator Gunther Eagleman, among others, suggested the women in the video were not mentally stable.

A bunch of White liberal women went to a lake for a “primal scream” to vent about Trump winning. These people are not mentally stable. pic.twitter.com/I23DOZPngO — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 27, 2024

And they wonder why they lost resoundingly a few weeks ago lol — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) November 27, 2024

“And they wonder why they lost resoundingly a few weeks ago lol,” women’s rights activist and athlete Riley Gaines wrote on X.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.