Project Veritas Catches Secret Service Guard Compromising White House Security

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A Secret Service agent unknowingly disclosed sensitive information about his White House assignment to an undercover Project Veritas journalist, all the while mocking former President Donald Trump.

The agent, identified by the media group on Monday as Marc Hendrickson, came across the undercover journalist on a dating app and appeared eager to impress her. First, he invited her to the White House and then sent a photo of his exact location while on the building’s lawn.

🚨BREAKING: Project Veritas Invited to @WhiteHouse by @SecretService Agent Exposing Reckless Security Breach One Year After Trump Assassination Attempt [@realDonaldTrump is] “doing a lot of wacky shit right now.” “I’m in protection, I travel with protectees and provide access… pic.twitter.com/D7iwSYSuJF — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) July 14, 2025

Hendrickson described himself as a “liberal” since age 18 and criticized Trump in private messages, claiming the president was “doing a lot of whacky shit right now.”

In another exchange, Hendrickson extended an invitation to the stranger to visit him at the White House, though it’s unclear if he meant inside the building or outside.

“Well if you’re close to the White House you can come here and I say hi,” he reportedly wrote.

In response, the undercover reporter said: “Haha that would be cool. I’m not working the next two three days. You’re at the White House?”

“Yes,” Hendrickson responded.

One year after the Trump Butler assassination attempt, Project Veritas released text messages from a Secret Service Agent inviting a stranger to the White House, disclosing operational details, and disparaging President Trump. READ: @gatewaypundit https://t.co/K8c3D166cz — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) July 14, 2025

According to a work profile, Hendrickson has been with the Secret Service since July 2021 and has protected high-level officials, including the president, vice president and first lady.

Project Veritas portrayed Hendrickson’s messages as a potential security breach.

“This behavior reveals how easily he could be compromised or manipulated by adversaries, potentially granting hostile actors critical access or intelligence that jeopardizes the safety of President Trump and the nation,” the group stated.

Project Veritas also noted the timing of the revelation, calling it “particularly chilling as it coincides with the one-year anniversary of the July 13, 2024, assassination attempt on President Trump – a stark reminder of the relentless threats facing our leaders.”

The Secret Service did not respond to Project Veritas’s request for comment.