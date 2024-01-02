Soros the Latest Swatting Victim as Leftist ‘Prank’ Gains in Popularity

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) Billionaire oligarch George Soros was swatted on Saturday, the latest victim of a pernicious prank in which police are falsely called to the residence of someone—oftentimes a public figure—under false pretenses.

The New York Post reported that police were quickly dispatched to the globalist investor’s home on Old Town Road in Southampton Village, Long Island, around 9 p.m. after a caller claimed to have just shot his wife and threatened to shoot himself.

It was unclear whether the 93-year-old or his third wife, 52-year-old Tamiko Bolton, were at the residence during the episode. Reports had placed him and his family in Barbados the week prior.

However, Southampton Police Detective Herman Lamison confirmed on Monday that it was a false alarm.

“Spoke to security, searched the premises. It was [a] negative problem,” a responding officer told the dispatcher, according to the transcript obtained by the Post.

The swatting phenomenon, which began with the gaming community, has been a leftist tactic for several years, routinely used against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who was again swatted on Christmas Day and later pledged to draft legislation addressing the issue.

Swatting calls are coming in on many Members of Congress, Senators, State Reps and Mayors and Lt Governors, and many members of our families. Is our government under attack? Swatting calls are also police harassment and an attack on police. We need to stop this now. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 28, 2023

That push may now have some strong bipartisan support from the Democratic puppet-master himself.

In addition to Soros, several other public figures fell victim in incidents over the holidays, some of which may have been interrelated:

Georgia state Sens. John Albers, Kay Kirkpatrick and Clint Dixon (all Republicans), and Democrat Kim Jackson

Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones (Republican)

U.S. Reps. Brandon Williams, R-N.Y., and Kevin Miller, R-Ohio

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.

Red-pilled liberal legal scholar Jonathan Turley

Pro-segregationist Boston Mayor Michelle Wu (Democrat)

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows (Democrat), following her controversial decision to block former President Donald Trump from the ballot, pending a Supreme Court decision

Ben Sellers is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/realbensellers.