Media, Dems Claim Harris, Walz ‘Waste’ Time in Leftist States. Do They?

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The conservative media and many Democrats in politics think that the Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her vice presidential pick, Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., are wasting time in far-left states like New York and California instead of the battleground states, but do they?

Breitbart recently reported about the Harris-Walz campaign targeting two deep blue states, claiming that the politicians are wasting their time there one month before the election.

According to the news source, Harris would go to New York City to film three biased and pre-planned interviews while Walz would fly to Los Angeles to campaign there.

The New York Times reported that leftists Howard Stern, Stephen Colbert and the hosts of The View would interview Harris. Breitbart reported that another Democratic Party propagandist and a Los Angeles resident, Jimmy Kimmel, would interview Walz.

Politico, a leftist news source, also published an article in which it wrote about different Democrats claiming that Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is “everywhere,” anxiously asking why Harris is not spending most of her time in the battleground states like him.

“With early voting by mail and in person already underway in more than half of the country, Harris spent just three days of the last week of September in battleground states,” Politico wrote.

David Axelrod, the longtime Democratic operative who helped Barack Obama with his presidential campaigns, said, “There’s a time at which you just have to barnstorm these battlegrounds.”

Others agreed, noting that Harris could lose swing states like Wisconsin.

“Trump is everywhere again, just like he was then. Our side needs to be, too,” a former Joe Biden staffer said.

Morgan Jackson, a North Carolina-based Democratic strategist, also said it is crucial to campaign during the last month.

“More is always helpful, always better because they just dominate the news cycle for a few days,” Jackson said. “Listen, when these late-breakers are deciding how they’re going to vote, the ones that are really consequential in a tight race — a trip in October is infinitely worth more than one in September because of those late-deciders.”

However, it is possible that the Harris-Walz campaign’s decision to campaign in New York and California is not a waste of time but rather a deliberate decision to prevent deep blue states from turning red.

It was previously reported that Trump could win New York State and New York City, which explains the recent strategy.

There is no evidence that California would vote for Trump, but one could assume that there is the same reasoning behind targeting the leftist state.