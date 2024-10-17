‘Star Wars’ Actor Mark Hamill Calls for Sabotaging Trump’s Madison Square Garden Rally

(Chris Cella Jr., Headline USA) Legendary Star Wars actor Mark Hamill is teaming up with the Lincoln Project to disrupt former President Donald Trump’s upcoming rally at Madison Square Garden on October 27.

The anti-Trump organization is encouraging attendees to obtain tickets and then not show up, aiming to create a small, embarrassing turnout for Trump, who often emphasizes crowd size.

Lincoln Project co-founders Rick Wilson and George Conway, a former husband of Trump surrogate Kellyanne Conway, are rallying supporters to participate in this initiative. They apparently hope that a low turnout will highlight Trump’s waning popularity and embarrass the campaign just over a week before election day.

Hamill, known for his vocal opposition to Trump, took to Twitter/X to promote the effort. He urged his millions of followers, “Who would sign up, then NOT go? (except everyone who puts country over party) 🇺🇸,” while retweeting the Lincoln Project’s invitation to sign up for tickets.

Who would sign-up, then NOT go? (except everyone who puts country over party) 🇺🇸 https://t.co/M3Joj3ReP3 — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) October 14, 2024

Founded in 2019 by Republicans opposed to Trump’s America First agenda, the Lincoln Project consists of former Republicans and others united by a single mission: to prevent Trump from returning to office. The group endorsed Joe Biden in the 2020 election and now supports Kamala Harris for the 2024 race.

However, analysts suggest the plan may not have the desired impact. The rally’s ticketing system operates on a first-come, first-served basis, with no assigned seating, which could mitigate the effects of any empty seats.

Trump’s New York City rally is expected to focus on the sky-high crime rates and high taxes associated with Democratic policies. New York, a historically blue state, has voted Democratic in the last nine presidential elections. Trump aims to sway a state that Biden won by 23 points in 2020. Recent polling from FiveThirtyEight shows Harris currently leading Trump by 14 points in New York.

Hamill has consistently used his platform to criticize Trump, making him a prominent figure in the anti-Trump movement. As a vocal opponent, some have argued that the former Jedi Master embodies “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”