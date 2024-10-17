Quantcast
Thursday, October 17, 2024

‘Star Wars’ Actor Mark Hamill Calls for Sabotaging Trump’s Madison Square Garden Rally

'Who would sign up, then NOT go?...'

Posted by Chris Cella Jr.
Mark Hamill
Mark Hamill / IMAGE: @dom_lucre via X

(Chris Cella Jr., Headline USA)  Legendary Star Wars actor Mark Hamill is teaming up with the Lincoln Project to disrupt former President Donald Trump’s upcoming rally at Madison Square Garden on October 27.

The anti-Trump organization is encouraging attendees to obtain tickets and then not show up, aiming to create a small, embarrassing turnout for Trump, who often emphasizes crowd size.

Lincoln Project co-founders Rick Wilson and George Conway, a former husband of Trump surrogate Kellyanne Conway, are rallying supporters to participate in this initiative. They apparently hope that a low turnout will highlight Trump’s waning popularity and embarrass the campaign just over a week before election day.

Hamill, known for his vocal opposition to Trump, took to Twitter/X to promote the effort. He urged his millions of followers, “Who would sign up, then NOT go? (except everyone who puts country over party) 🇺🇸,” while retweeting the Lincoln Project’s invitation to sign up for tickets.

Founded in 2019 by Republicans opposed to Trump’s America First agenda, the Lincoln Project consists of former Republicans and others united by a single mission: to prevent Trump from returning to office. The group endorsed Joe Biden in the 2020 election and now supports Kamala Harris for the 2024 race.

However, analysts suggest the plan may not have the desired impact. The rally’s ticketing system operates on a first-come, first-served basis, with no assigned seating, which could mitigate the effects of any empty seats.

Trump’s New York City rally is expected to focus on the sky-high crime rates and high taxes associated with Democratic policies. New York, a historically blue state, has voted Democratic in the last nine presidential elections. Trump aims to sway a state that Biden won by 23 points in 2020. Recent polling from FiveThirtyEight shows Harris currently leading Trump by 14 points in New York.

Hamill has consistently used his platform to criticize Trump, making him a prominent figure in the anti-Trump movement. As a vocal opponent, some have argued that the former Jedi Master embodies “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Ex-FBI Agent Arrested for Having ‘Arsenal’ of Illegal Ghost Guns
Next article
GOP Challenger and Purported Rape Victim Blasts Sen. Warren For Ignoring Epstein Scandal

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com