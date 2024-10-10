N.Y. Dem. Compares Trump’s Madison Square Garden Event to Pro-Hitler Nazi Rally

(Headline USA) A New York state Democrat claimed this week that former President Donald Trump’s upcoming campaign rally at Madison Square Garden would be like a Nazi rally that took place at the famous Manhattan venue in 1939.

“Let’s be clear. Allowing Trump to hold an event at MSG is equivalent to the infamous Nazis rally at Madison Square Garden on February 20, 1939,” state Sen. Brad Hoylman–Sigal wrote on X.

Let’s be clear. Allowing Trump to hold an event at MSG is equivalent to the infamous Nazis rally at Madison Square Garden on February 20, 1939 2/3 — Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal (@bradhoylman) October 9, 2024

“This is a disastrous decision by Madison Square Garden that will endanger the public safety of New Yorkers and has the potential to incite widespread violence,” he claimed. “For the good of NYC and its residents, I demand @TheGarden keep our city safe by cancelling the Trump Rally.”

The Trump campaign issued a statement in response, referring to Hoylman–Sigal only as a “no-name New York state Senator.”

Hoylman–Sigal’s extremist rhetoric, echoing the stochastic terrorism of the Biden administration and other far-left Democrats, was the real threat, not Trump’s rally, the campaign added.

“This is the same type of dangerous rhetoric that led to two assassination attempts on President Trump’s life and has divided our country,” said Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

“[Hoylman-Sigal] should resign in disgrace over this egregious comment,” she added. “Meanwhile, President Trump will pack the house at Madison Square Garden on his nationwide tour to Make America Great Again.”

In a follow-up comment, Hoylman–Sigal attempted to backpedal, claiming he wasn’t comparing Trump supporters to Nazis.

“I’m not calling anyone a Nazi,” he said, according to Politico. “I’m pointing out a historic similarity.”

However, the Democrat went on to accuse “many of [Trump’s] followers” of being “white supremacists” who “have demonstrated hatred and vitriol toward minority groups, including Jews, people of color and the LGBTQ community.”

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., also blasted Hoylman–Sigal, pointing out that far-left activists are the ones pushing anti-Semitic rhetoric.

“What a terribly disgusting thing to say … and by the way it’s members of YOUR party who are running around our city with Hamas and Hezbollah flags, terrorizing Jews on college campuses,” she said on X.

What a terribly disgusting thing to say…and by the way it’s members of YOUR party who are running around our city with Hamas and Hezbollah flags, terrorizing Jews on college campuses. https://t.co/rZHZCYLGzV — Nicole Malliotakis (@NMalliotakis) October 9, 2024

The Trump campaign confirmed this week that Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden will take place just nine days before Election Day.

Many prominent New York Democrats have frowned upon the event, but have not gone as far as Hoylman–Sigal in demanding that the venue cancel it.

“No one can stop anyone from having a rally. This is America,” said New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Trump, a New York native, hosted several well-attended events in New York and New Jersey while leftist prosecutors were putting him on trial in three seperate lawfare cases earlier this year, including the Manhattan porn-star case for which he was dubiously convicted of falsifying documents during his 2016 campaign.

The last Republican to win New York in a presidential race was Ronald Reagan in his 1984 landslide election. However, even if Trump does not prevail, he could go a significant way in eroding the state’s blue majority in down-ballot races and potentially win help Republicans defeat vulnerable Democrats in congressional campaigns.