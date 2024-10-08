Panicked Kamala Finally Agrees to Series of Softball ‘Hollywood’ Interviews

(Chris Cella Jr., Headline USA) With less than a month until the 2024 presidential election, Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to appear on several left-leaning talk shows, including The View, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and Howard Stern’s SiriusXM satellite-radio show.

While these interviews come amid criticism for her limited media presence since announcing her candidacy well over two months ago, some have observed the dearth of serious hard-news choices while trying to present her case to be the next leader of the country.

On The View, for example, co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar frequently criticize former President Donald Trump and his policies, while deflecting criticism of the Biden–Harris administration.

Alyssa Farah Griffith—the group’s self-identified conservative and a former White House communications director during the Trump administration—often aligns with her left-leaning co-hosts rather than defending Trump, his policies or his supporters.

Harris is also set to appear on 60 Minutes, a show that has a history of anti-Trump sentiment. Trump was likewise offered a segment on the CBS “news magazine” show but declined to participate unless the network and correspondent Lesley Stahl apologized for a dishonest October 2020 segment that misrepresented the origins of the Hunter Biden laptop controversy.

Colbert has been particularly derogatory about Trump, often using vulgar language to describe him. The former Comedy Central star once referred to the GOP leader as Putin’s c**k holster.

Stern, meanwhile, recently called Trump’s intelligence into question and also insulted Trump’s political supporters, essentially telling half of the listening audience to stop listening to his show.

“I hate the people who vote for Trump,” he whined recently. “I think they are stupid. I have no respect for them.”

Howard Stern says he "hates" anyone who votes for Trump and demands they stop listening to his show. "I hate the people who vote for Trump. I think they are stupid. I have no respect for them." He then compared Trump to Hitler, again.https://t.co/TWWZIDeClJ — OutKick (@Outkick) September 16, 2024

It is unlikely, however, that the obsessive-compulsive vaccine Nazi has retained any conservative listeners since casting off his edgy past as a pioneering free-speech advocate in favor of his luxe lifestyle as a quasi-celebrity.

The real Howard Stern is a weak, pathetic, and disloyal guy, who lost his friends and MUCH of his audience. Until just recently, I haven’t heard his name mentioned in years. I did his show many times in the good old days, and then he went Woke, and nobody cares about him any… pic.twitter.com/qddQwgP0xm — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) September 23, 2023

According to Breitbart, Harris’s media blitz aims to enhance her likability among voters as the election season intensifies.

Aside from the puff piece she did with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle and an earlier sit-down with CNN’s Dana Bash, Harris has largely avoided traditional media interviews since being anointed as the Democrats’ plan-B presidential candidate, opting instead for platforms that align with her base.

It seems improbable that Harris will face inquiries about the current administration’s challenges, such as the surge in illegal immigration, rising cost of living due to inflationary federal spending, the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, or the administration’s response to Hurricane Helene.

While Harris engages with these talk show hosts, her vice-Presidential nominee, Tim Walz will appear Monday on Jimmy Kimmel Live, alongside another eponymous host who, like Stern, pivoted from a history of edgy—albeit racist and misogynist—humor on his former Comedy Central program The Man Show to insufferable wokeness due to his fear of being canceled by Hollywood.