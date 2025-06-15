Trump Kicks Off Military Parade as Dems Screech ‘North Korea’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Donald Trump knocked it out of the park with a grandiose military parade celebrating the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday on Saturday, while Democrats screeched “North Korea” at the White House.

The parade, which rolled down Constitution Avenue NW, featured hundreds of servicemen and cadets in full dress uniforms from every military branch. Tanks and other heavy hardware were on full display.

Country music star Warren Zeiders sang his hits Pretty Little Poison and Ride the Lightning. Trump sat onstage with First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Vance opened the event with remarks before introducing Trump, who then presided over the swearing-in of dozens of new U.S. Army soldiers.

“Congratulations, congratulations!” Trump said. “Welcome to the United States Army and have a great life, thank you very much!”

WATCH: President Donald J. Trump Swears In @USArmy Troops at the 250th Anniversary of the U.S. Army Grand Military Parade 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/AzIk5JJBov — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 15, 2025

Despite the pro-American spectacle, top Democratic politicians accused Trump of staging parade in the style of North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

“Trump’s parade is nothing more than a vulgar demonstration of just how weak he is,” said California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday. “It’s the kind of thing you see with Kim Jong Un, Putin — dictators around the world that are weak and desperate.”

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said at a Center for American Progress event on Friday the parade “looks wrong, feels wrong,” while comparing D.C. to “Pyongyang.”

“I’m just going to confess… I have never so hoped for rain in my life,” he added.

Tim Walz compares this weekend’s U.S. Army 250th Anniversary Parade — CELEBRATING AMERICA’S HEROES — to a Saturday in North Korea and says he has “never so hoped for rain” in his life… pic.twitter.com/B4TRAVU22N — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 13, 2025

Democratic strategist and YouTuber Keith Edwards called the event “terrifying,” cynically warning: ”This isn’t North Korea. This is America.”

This isn’t North Korea. This is America. And it’s terrifying. pic.twitter.com/zea3ZMfCjt — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) June 13, 2025

Sen. John Fetterman, D‑Pa., was one of the few on the left who embraced the parade as pro‑American.

“This parade is comprised of our sons, daughters, mothers and fathers—the very best of us,” he wrote on X. “Regardless of your politics, it’s appropriate to celebrate the 250 years of sacrifice, dedication and service.”