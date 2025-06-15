Saturday, June 14, 2025

Trump Kicks Off Military Parade as Dems Screech ‘North Korea’

The parade, which rolled down Constitution Avenue NW, featured hundreds of servicemen and cadets in full dress uniforms from every military branch.

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order barring transgender female athletes from competing in women's or girls' sporting events, in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) President Donald Trump knocked it out of the park with a grandiose military parade celebrating the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday on Saturday, while Democrats screeched “North Korea” at the White House. 

The parade, which rolled down Constitution Avenue NW, featured hundreds of servicemen and cadets in full dress uniforms from every military branch. Tanks and other heavy hardware were on full display. 

Country music star Warren Zeiders sang his hits Pretty Little Poison and Ride the Lightning. Trump sat onstage with First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. 

Vance opened the event with remarks before introducing Trump, who then presided over the swearing-in of dozens of new U.S. Army soldiers. 

“Congratulations, congratulations!” Trump said. “Welcome to the United States Army and have a great life, thank you very much!”

Despite the pro-American spectacle, top Democratic politicians accused Trump of staging parade in the style of North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. 

“Trump’s parade is nothing more than a vulgar demonstration of just how weak he is,” said California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday. “It’s the kind of thing you see with Kim Jong Un, Putin — dictators around the world that are weak and desperate.” 

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said at a Center for American Progress event on Friday the parade “looks wrong, feels wrong,” while comparing D.C. to “Pyongyang.” 

“I’m just going to confess… I have never so hoped for rain in my life,” he added. 

Democratic strategist and YouTuber Keith Edwards called the event “terrifying,” cynically warning: ”This isn’t North Korea. This is America.” 

Sen. John Fetterman, D‑Pa., was one of the few on the left who embraced the parade as pro‑American. 

“This parade is comprised of our sons, daughters, mothers and fathers—the very best of us,” he wrote on X. “Regardless of your politics, it’s appropriate to celebrate the 250 years of sacrifice, dedication and service.” 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
DNC Group Mixes Up Two Latina GOP Reps in Embarrassing Post

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com