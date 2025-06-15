Saturday, June 14, 2025

DNC Group Mixes Up Two Latina GOP Reps in Embarrassing Post

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee mistakenly swapped photos of Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Fla., and Rep. Monica de la Cruz, R-Texas, in a TikTok graphic.

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Latino voters
Democrats pander to Latino voters / PHOTO: AP

la(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The campaign arm of House Democrats on Friday confused two Hispanic Republican lawmakers in a social media ad aimed at attacking their support for President Donald Trump. 

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, or DCCC, mistakenly swapped photos of Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Fla., and Rep. Monica de la Cruz, R-Texas, in a TikTok graphic meant to smear de la Cruz. 

“These Republicans will lose their seats next year,” the DCCC wrote in the post, targeting de la Cruz, among other lawmakers.

But instead of showing a photo of de la Cruz, the graphic displayed an image of Salazar, a completely different Hispanic Republican from another state. 

Critics, including de la Cruz and Salazar, slammed the mix-up as embarrassing.  

“I see the DCCC’s ‘Latinx outreach’ efforts are going splendidly. The party of inclusion thinks we all look alike,” de la Cruz wrote sarcastically. 

Salazar jumped in to mock the Democratic group as well. 

“Just when you think the DCCC has hit rock bottom… they grab a shovel,” she wrote. “They insist on calling us Latinx, but can’t even tell who we are. No vision. No leader. No clue.” 

DCCC, which is responsible for electing Democrats to the House of Representatives, removed the post following the backlash. 

The racial blunder comes as Democrats continue to bleed support from Hispanic voters following Trump’s landslide victory in the 2024 presidential election, when the GOP expanded its reach not only among Hispanics.  

This also wasn’t the DCCC’s first social media blunder. 

In 2021, the group was ridiculed after posting a graphic thanking then-President Joe Biden for a two-cent drop in gas prices. 

Even liberal Washington Post writer Philip Bump could not defend the post. He called it perhaps “the worst defense of the Biden administration yet.” 

“Since Biden took office, the price of gas has risen more than a dollar on this same measure,” Bump wrote. 

Headline USA left a voicemail with the DCCC press office seeking comment, but no response was received before publication.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Thousands Gather to Celebrate Army’s 250th Anniversary
Next article
Trump Kicks Off Military Parade as Dems Screech ‘North Korea’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com