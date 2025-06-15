DNC Group Mixes Up Two Latina GOP Reps in Embarrassing Post

la(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The campaign arm of House Democrats on Friday confused two Hispanic Republican lawmakers in a social media ad aimed at attacking their support for President Donald Trump.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, or DCCC, mistakenly swapped photos of Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Fla., and Rep. Monica de la Cruz, R-Texas, in a TikTok graphic meant to smear de la Cruz.

“These Republicans will lose their seats next year,” the DCCC wrote in the post, targeting de la Cruz, among other lawmakers.

But instead of showing a photo of de la Cruz, the graphic displayed an image of Salazar, a completely different Hispanic Republican from another state.

Critics, including de la Cruz and Salazar, slammed the mix-up as embarrassing.

“I see the DCCC’s ‘Latinx outreach’ efforts are going splendidly. The party of inclusion thinks we all look alike,” de la Cruz wrote sarcastically.

I see the DCCC’s “Latinx outreach” efforts are going splendidly. The party of inclusion thinks we all look alike, @MaElviraSalazar! 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/nHuf7P0uvj — Monica De La Cruz (@monica4congress) June 13, 2025

Salazar jumped in to mock the Democratic group as well.

“Just when you think the DCCC has hit rock bottom… they grab a shovel,” she wrote. “They insist on calling us Latinx, but can’t even tell who we are. No vision. No leader. No clue.”

DCCC, which is responsible for electing Democrats to the House of Representatives, removed the post following the backlash.

The racial blunder comes as Democrats continue to bleed support from Hispanic voters following Trump’s landslide victory in the 2024 presidential election, when the GOP expanded its reach not only among Hispanics.

This also wasn’t the DCCC’s first social media blunder.

In 2021, the group was ridiculed after posting a graphic thanking then-President Joe Biden for a two-cent drop in gas prices.

this is…this is two cents https://t.co/2A0oO5GIKT — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) December 3, 2021

Even liberal Washington Post writer Philip Bump could not defend the post. He called it perhaps “the worst defense of the Biden administration yet.”

“Since Biden took office, the price of gas has risen more than a dollar on this same measure,” Bump wrote.

Headline USA left a voicemail with the DCCC press office seeking comment, but no response was received before publication.