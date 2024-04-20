Trump Criticizes Europe for Not Matching U.S. Military Aid to Ukraine

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Donald Trump recently blasted European nations in his Apr. 18, 2024, Truth Social post for not doing more to help Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

Even though Trump didn’t mention the current debate between Republicans on Capitol Hill over Ukraine aid, he called on American allies in Europe to do more to assist Ukraine.

“Why isn’t Europe giving more money to help Ukraine? Why is it that the United States is over 100 Billion Dollars into the Ukraine War more than Europe, and we have an Ocean between us as separation? Why can’t Europe equalize or match the money put in by the United States of America in order to help a Country in desperate need?” Trump wrote.

Additionally, he wrote that Ukraine’s survival “is also important to” the United States, adding that the war wouldn’t even happen if he still were president.

“As everyone agrees, Ukrainian Survival and Strength should be much more important to Europe than to us, but it is also important to us! GET MOVING EUROPE! In addition, I am the only one who speaks for ‘ME’ and, while it is a total mess caused by Crooked Joe Biden and the Incompetent Democrats, if I were President, this War would have never started!” he wrote.

Even though European financial and humanitarian aid for Ukraine has surpassed that coming from the United States, American military assistance for Ukraine still far outweighs what Ukraine is receiving from its European neighbors, the Daily Wire reported.

U.S. military commitments to Ukraine stand at over $42 billion, according to the Institute for the World Economy’s “Ukraine Support Tracker,” which was last updated in mid-February 2024. In comparison, Germany, the second-biggest military supporter of Ukraine, has committed only $18 billion and the United Kingdom has pledged just over $9 billion in military support to Ukraine.

That means that combined, European countries would have to double their pace of military aid for Ukraine to match what’s coming from the United States.