Saturday, April 20, 2024

Pentagon Quietly Prepared Ukrainian Aid Despite Lack of Authorization

'We certainly understand and appreciate the urgency and are poised to move quickly...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Biden and Zelenskyy
President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office of the White House. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Despite the ongoing congressional gridlock on Ukraine aid, the Pentagon has taken unilateral action, swiftly preparing military assistance without securing official authorization from Congress.

The House is set to pass a bill for foreign aid, earmarking $90 billion for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, this Saturday.

Liberal outlet Politico reported Friday that once the Senate passes the bill and President Joe Biden signs it, the Department of Defense will take less than a week to dispatch aid to Ukraine. 

This expedited action aims to fast-track what Politico termed “the bureaucratic process” for the legislation. The news emerged from two U.S. officials. 

According to one source cited by Politico, the extent or nature of the aid package remains unclear, but this uncertainty has not deterred the Pentagon. 

“They will have that recommendation to the secretary very quickly, and that gets to the president shortly thereafter,” the official claimed. 

Pentagon spokesperson Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder seemingly affirmed that the federal government is preemptively preparing aid, despite Congress not yet voting on it 

“We certainly understand and appreciate the urgency and are poised to move quickly,” Ryder claimed in remarks to Politico. 

Of the $60 billion for Ukraine, $23.2 billion is allocated for replenishing weapons stocks, $13.8 billion for the Defense Department-led Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative to purchase new weapons and an additional $11.3 billion for intensified troop operations, as reported by Politico. 

Despite staunch opposition from America First Republicans, who argue that funding Ukraine’s war against Russia is futile, the funding is expected to pass the House. 

On Friday, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., relied on Democrats to advance the bill through the House Rules Committee, a rare move as the committee is typically controlled by the speaker’s party.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., criticized Johnson for seemingly cozying up to Democrats, suggesting it jeopardizes his position as House speaker by bringing him closer to a motion to vacate. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
