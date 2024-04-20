Huh? Tlaib Drafts Amendment to Block Israeli Aid Until Hamas Frees Hostages

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Two members of the radical left-wing “squad” in the House of Representatives have proposed a measure to halt U.S. funding for Israel until Hamas, a designated foreign terrorist organization, releases all hostages from the Gaza Strip.

Reps. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Cori Bush, D-Mo., introduced an amendment on Friday to the much-awaited Israeli military funding bill, conditioning its release on several factors demanded by the radical left.

Among the conditions were a ceasefire agreement by Israel, the release of hostages by Hamas and the initiation of diplomatic processes to support Palestinian and Israeli “self-determination.”

The contentious measure—which would have bolstered Hamas, currently holding approximately 130 hostages in Gaza enduring violence, sexual abuse and ongoing threats—failed to progress beyond the House Rules Committee, Bush announced on Twitter.

“Unfortunately, the Rules Committee refused to consider this amendment,” Bush claimed, expressing disappointment at the unadopted amendment. “Congress is shamefully choosing a failed approach of fueling genocide rather than saving Palestinian & Israeli lives, releasing the hostages & others arbitrarily detained, & prioritizing peace in the region.”

Bush and Tlaib’s opposition to the funding comes as they accuse the U.S. of complicity in what they termed a genocide in the Gaza Strip.

“Palestinians deserve to live,” Tlaib said during a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol on Thursday.

“Palestinian children deserve to grow old. Their lives and futures have been stolen. Many of them clinging to each other as they’re bombed in their beds while sleeping, buried under the rubble,” she added

As Tlaib became visibly emotional recounting the stories of affected Palestinian children, Bush rushed to comfort her. Notably, she did not mention the Israeli children killed by Hamas on October 7 during this part of the speech.

“What has happened to our humanity?” Tlaib questioned, wiping away tears. “These atrocities being committed by the Israeli government are horrific.”

Meanwhile, the House is deliberating on foreign aid bills aimed at supporting allies facing conflicts in the Middle East (Israel), Eastern Europe (Ukraine) and East Asia (Taiwan).

Tlaib, a Palestinian American, has faced ongoing criticism for her vocal opposition to Israel, which many critics argue has veered into anti-Semitism.

The House previously passed a censure motion rebuking Tlaib for her use and defense of the anti-Semitic chant, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” widely recognized as advocating for the elimination of the Jewish state and its citizens.