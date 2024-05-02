Quantcast
Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Fired Pro-Hamas Google Employees File Complaint Against Company

'That’s legally protected activity...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Google sign
A Google sign hangs over an entrance to the company's new building in New York. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) Former far-left Google employees filed a federal labor complaint against the Big Tech company on Apr. 29, 2024, saying they were illegally fired for protesting Google’s partnership with the Israeli government and asking for better working conditions.

The complaint that was filed with the National Labor Relations Board stated Google violated the rights of the ex-employees “by terminating and/or placing them on administrative leave in response to their protected concerted activity, namely, participation (or perceived participation) in a peaceful, non-disruptive protest that was directly and explicitly connected to their terms and conditions of work,” the National Review reported.

The former Google workers staged sit-ins on Apr. 16, 2024, to protest Google and Amazon’s $1.2 billion contract with Israel, Project Nimbus, which provides cloud computing and artificial intelligence services to the Israeli government.

In the end, police arrested at least nine protesters and fired at least 28 employees a day later, with an additional 20 firings coming the following week. The news source reported that approximately 50 workers were terminated.

“This is a very clear case of employees disrupting and occupying work spaces, and making other employees feel threatened and unsafe. By any standard, their behavior was completely unacceptable — and widely seen as such,” a Google spokesperson said.

The spokesperson then doubled down on Google’s decision and said that the company “carefully confirmed and reconfirmed that every single person whose employment was terminated was directly and definitively involved in disruption inside our buildings.”

Google CEO Sundar Pichai also previously said Google employees shouldn’t use the workplace to “fight over disruptive issues or debate politics.”

However, the far-left workers argued that they were justified to be activists instead of employees.

“That’s legally protected activity. Sundar can say he doesn’t want that, but the National Labor Relations Act says otherwise. Google is probably the most powerful company in the world and the work the workers do every day has an incredible impact. To pretend it’s objective and you can’t talk about the effects of that is absurd,” an anonymous software engineer who was fired said.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Far-Left State Gives Away 39,000 Acres of American Land to American Indians
Next article
Frat Brothers Restore US Flap Defaced by Anti-Israel Mob—GoFundMe Goes Viral

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com