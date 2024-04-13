DNC Paid $1.5M Legal Bill for Biden’s Classified Doc. Scandal

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Financial filings indicated that the Democratic National Committee paid Joe Biden’s legal bills of $1.5 million for the classified documents scandal.

In January 2023, Special Counsel Robert Hur launched a probe into Biden for mishandling classified documents, according to Breitbart.

Even though Biden became a millionaire for spending almost his entire life in Washington D.C. as a corrupt politician, the DNC still paid for his legal bills.

The DNC paid $1.05 million to the company of Biden’s lead attorney, Bob Bauer, from July 2023 to February 2024, according to Axios.

“Those payments were largely for handling the special counsel probe, including bringing on veteran lawyer David Laufman,” a former Justice Department official who oversaw the probes into Hillary Clinton’s email server and now-debunked Russian interference in the 2016 election, the news source added.

It was revealed in a transcript that was obtained by Breitbart that, during the interview with Hur, Biden, 81, experienced mental lapses and “poor memory” at least seven times.

Hur’s investigation was concluded in February, finding Biden “willfully” retained classified documents. However, Hur declined to prosecute him, citing “insufficient evidence” and characterizing Biden as “an elderly man with a poor memory.”

Meanwhile, Biden’s Justice Department indicted Donald Trump for using campaign funds to cover his legal fees. Trump now faces a maximum of 450 years in federal prison if convicted of all 40 charges.

On June 8, 2023, Special Counsel Jack Smith filed the second indictment against Trump, which was “coincidentally” the same day damning allegations surfaced about Joe and Hunter Biden.

In March 2023, a member of Biden’s counsel’s office met with a top member of Smith’s team, just nine weeks before he indicted Trump in the classified document case.

“[The meeting] raises obvious concerns about visits to the White House after [Bratt] began his work with the special counsel. There is no reason why the Justice Department should not be able to confirm whether this meeting was related to the ongoing investigation or concerns some other matter,” George Washington University law Professor Jonathan Turley said.