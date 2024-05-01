Quantcast
CIA Contractor Corroborates Reports of Anti-Trump Coup

'So the agencies kind of, like, all got together and said, we’re not gonna tell Trump…'

Central Intelligence Agency seal, CIA seal, logo
The seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at CIA headquarters in Langley, Va./ PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Undercover journalist James O’Keefe released footage Wednesday of a CIA contractor corroborating report Michael Shellenberger and Matt Taibbi published in February, in which they alleged that Obama-era CIA boss John Brennan altered a 2017 document to make it appear as if Russian President Vladimir Putin favored former President Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

The video released Wednesday is of Amjad Fseisi, who told one of O’Keefe’s undercover reporters that he works for Deloitte as a CIA contractor.

Fseisi didn’t appear to have first-hand knowledge about high-level CIA operations, but he nevertheless responded in the affirmative when asked about whether the agency worked to undermine Trump and withhold information from him.

According to Fseisi, the intelligence community hated Trump because he “would call Putin and tell him sensitive intelligence information.”

“So the agencies kind of, like, all got together and said, we’re not gonna tell Trump…Director of the CIA would keep [information from Trump],” he said.

“Gina Haspel….And I believe Mike Pompeo did the same thing too … [They] kept information from him [Trump] because we knew he’d fucking disclose it.”

Fseisi also said the CIA continues to monitor Trump’s ex-wife, presumably referencing Marla Maples.

He also made a few intriguing geo-political observations, such as that Israel steals information from the U.S.

“For example, Israel, our ally. I don’t trust them. Do you know why? They steal shit from us: information. So do we,” he said. “Nobody’s really our friends. Nobody.”

The CIA reportedly responded to O’Keefe’s latest expose. In a statement, agency spokesperson said the comments Fseisi made “are absolutely false and ridiculous.”

“CIA is a resolutely apolitical institution that provides intelligence support to policymakers, including the President of the United States, irrespective of who occupies the office,” said CIA Press Secretary Chelsea Robinson.

“We are a foreign intelligence-focused agency and do not monitor the former President. The individual making these allegations is a former contractor who does not represent the CIA.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

