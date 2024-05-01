Quantcast
Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Obama Claims Trump Not Considered a ‘Serious Guy’ in New York

'We've built a lot of great buildings in this city with these people, and they've given me great support...'

Posted by Contributing Author
Barack Obama
Barack Obama / IMAGE: Pod Save America via YouTube

(Headline USA) Former President Barack Obama claimed this week that former President Donald Trump is not considered a “serious guy” in New York City, where Trump built his fortune and fame.

Obama made the comment during an interview on the “SmartLess” podcast alongside former President Bill Clinton after co-host Jason Bateman asked the two presidents about Trump’s rise in the GOP.

“I have been surprised that there haven’t been guardrails inside the Republican Party. Trump didn’t surprise me,” Obama replied. “I mean, he comes from New York. There’s nobody in New York who does business with him or lend him money. He’s not considered a serious guy here.”

Obama went on to say that he expected more Republicans to condemn Trump when he arrived on the scene.

“So I was surprised he was elected, but I wasn’t surprised in terms of his behavior. I did expect, and I suspect Bill and Joe, you’d agree with this, that there would be some folks in the Republican Party who would say, no, you can’t go that far. You can’t start praising Putin and saying that his intelligence is better than the U.S. intelligence agencies,” Obama continued.

Regardless of Obama’s opinion, Trump is, in fact, still considered a “serious guy” in New York City — at least, by the blue collar and union workers who broke with Obama in 2016.

Video footage from Trump’s visit to Manhattan last week for his hush money trial showed crowds of workers cheering him and chanting “USA!”.

“There’s not a Democrat in there,” Trump said afterwards. “These are people. Look at that building. Look what we can do. We’ve built a lot of great buildings in this city with these people, and they’ve given me great support. They’re really amazing.”

Trump also predicted that he might flip New York in the 2024 election. He said that while there are “some very bad people” in New York, “we have the greatest people, and they’re right behind me.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
REPORT: Biden Admin Sent Majority of Paroled Illegal Immigrants to Florida

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com