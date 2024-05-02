Frat Brothers Restore US Flap Defaced by Anti-Israel Mob—GoFundMe Goes Viral

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A fraternity at the University of North Carolina has garnered viral recognition for their courageous stand against anti-Israeli hecklers who defaced and lowered an American flag.

In a video that has since gone viral, members of Pi Kappa Phi were captured collectively raising the American flag in the rain, while the hecklers watched on.

The fraternity’s patriotic gesture prompted an outpouring of support on social media, with Americans rallying behind them through contributions of over $200,000 to a GoFundMe fundraiser aimed at hosting a celebratory feast.

Brendan Rosenblum, a junior and Jewish student at UNC-Chapel Hill, had water bottles thrown at him as he stood in the middle of the quad by with an Israeli flag while protesters tried to replace an American flag with a Palestinian one. Classes today have just been cancelled. pic.twitter.com/hUkPTXtLxj — Bryan Anderson (@BryanRAnderson) April 30, 2024

“We are overwhelmed by you glorious, Patriotic Americans who value good beer and great times,” wrote John Noonan, the organizer behind the crowdfunding page.

He added, “Commie losers across the country have invaded college campuses to make dumb demands of weak University Administrators. But amidst the chaos, the screaming, the anti-semitism, the hatred of faith and flag, stood a platoon of American heroes.”

One of the best photos of 2024 so far: Fraternity brothers are pelted by anti-Israel protesters at UNC Chapel Hill while protecting the United States flag as it is re-hoisted following its removal by protesters. Well done, gentleman. 🫡🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/0DiBQcVLBu — Max Meyer (@mualphaxi) May 1, 2024

The overwhelming support for the fraternity members comes amid escalating violence and threats against Jewish students at several universities. These anti-Israel individuals vaguely protest U.S. support for the Jewish state as it confronts Hamas, a designated foreign terror group.

These protests have now reached UNC.

As reported by Newsweek, an anti-Israel mob unleashed their wrath on the UNC campus, brandishing the Palestinian flag at individuals who expressed discontent with their pro-Palestinian sentiments.

In response, the fraternity brothers stepped into action to protect the American flag, chanting, “USA! USA!”

Protests at UNC turning violent. Police rush quad in front of Wilson Library to replace a Palestinian flag demonstrators had put up in place of American one. Several students throw filled water bottles at law enforcement, incl. at Police Chief Brian James. pic.twitter.com/Sh5dYaEe1q — Bryan Anderson (@BryanRAnderson) April 30, 2024

According to the fundraiser, the funds will be used to throw a party for the brothers who stood up to the hecklers.

“These boys… no, men, of the UNC Chapel Hill Pi Kappa Phi, gave the best to America and now they deserve the best,” the page added. “Help us raise funds to throw this frat the party they deserve, a party worth of the boat-shoed Broleteriat who did their country proud.”

A user named William Ackman, presumably hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, has donated $10,000.

In New York City, a similar video has since gone viral, showing NYPD officers lowering a Palestinian flag at the City College of New York’s campus in upper Manhattan. The video depicts an officer jumping to retrieve the flag while another tosses it to the floor.

In response, New York City Mayor Eric Adams thanked the NYPD for restoring the American flag.

“It’s despicable that schools would allow another country’s flag to fly in our country. So blame me for being proud to be an America,” Adams said during a press conference on Wednesday. “We’re not surrendering our way of life to anyone.”