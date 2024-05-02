Quantcast
Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Frat Brothers Restore US Flap Defaced by Anti-Israel Mob—GoFundMe Goes Viral

'We are overwhelmed by you glorious, Patriotic Americans who value good beer and great times...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Members of a fraternity at the University of North Carolina (Source: Screenshot / Twitter / Journalist Bryan Anderson)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAA fraternity at the University of North Carolina has garnered viral recognition for their courageous stand against anti-Israeli hecklers who defaced and lowered an American flag. 

In a video that has since gone viral, members of Pi Kappa Phi were captured collectively raising the American flag in the rain, while the hecklers watched on.

The fraternity’s patriotic gesture prompted an outpouring of support on social media, with Americans rallying behind them through contributions of over $200,000 to a GoFundMe fundraiser aimed at hosting a celebratory feast.

“We are overwhelmed by you glorious, Patriotic Americans who value good beer and great times,” wrote John Noonan, the organizer behind the crowdfunding page. 

He added, “Commie losers across the country have invaded college campuses to make dumb demands of weak University Administrators. But amidst the chaos, the screaming, the anti-semitism, the hatred of faith and flag, stood a platoon of American heroes.”

The overwhelming support for the fraternity members comes amid escalating violence and threats against Jewish students at several universities. These anti-Israel individuals vaguely protest U.S. support for the Jewish state as it confronts Hamas, a designated foreign terror group. 

These protests have now reached UNC. 

As reported by Newsweek, an anti-Israel mob unleashed their wrath on the UNC campus, brandishing the Palestinian flag at individuals who expressed discontent with their pro-Palestinian sentiments.

In response, the fraternity brothers stepped into action to protect the American flag, chanting, “USA! USA!”

According to the fundraiser, the funds will be used to throw a party for the brothers who stood up to the hecklers. 

“These boys… no, men, of the UNC Chapel Hill Pi Kappa Phi, gave the best to America and now they deserve the best,” the page added. “Help us raise funds to throw this frat the party they deserve, a party worth of the boat-shoed Broleteriat who did their country proud.” 

A user named William Ackman, presumably hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, has donated $10,000.  

In New York City, a similar video has since gone viral, showing NYPD officers lowering a Palestinian flag at the City College of New York’s campus in upper Manhattan. The video depicts an officer jumping to retrieve the flag while another tosses it to the floor.

In response, New York City Mayor Eric Adams thanked the NYPD for restoring the American flag.

“It’s despicable that schools would allow another country’s flag to fly in our country. So blame me for being proud to be an America,” Adams said during a press conference on Wednesday. “We’re not surrendering our way of life to anyone.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Fired Pro-Hamas Google Employees File Complaint Against Company
Next article
Biden Transfers $6.1B in Loan Debt to Taxpayers from Deadbeat Art-School Students

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com