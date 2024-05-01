Notorious DOJ Official Hid Her Own Criminal Past During Senate Hearing

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) An embattled DOJ official is under scrutiny for failing to disclose her previous run-ins with the law during her confirmation hearings.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke omitted her arrest in a domestic violence incident involving her then-husband to the Senate.

Clarke, nominated by President Joe Biden in 2021 to her position, heads the powerful and pro-abortion Civil Rights division of the DOJ.

The revelation of her prior arrest came to light through a report by the Heritage Foundation’s Daily Signal, sparking concerns about Clarke’s lack of transparency during the confirmation process.

In comments to CNN, an outlet infamous for its left-leaning stance, Clarke claimed, without evidence, that she was not obligated to disclose her arrest as the charges had been expunged.

Her statement suggested that the arrest stemmed from the alleged violence she endured in her previous marriage.

“Nearly 2 decades ago, I was subjected to years-long abuse and domestic violence at the hands of my ex-husband,” Clarke stated. “This was a terrorizing and traumatizing period that I have sought to put behind me to promote my personal health, healing and well-being.”

Despite her statements to CNN, Clarke answered “no” to a specific question on the Senate confirmation documents that asked: “[S]ince becoming a legal adult, have you ever been arrested for or accused of committing a violent crime against any person?”

Clarke excused her failure to disclose the now-expunged arrest because she felt like it. “When given the option to speak about such traumatic incidents in my life, I have chosen not to,” she added.

Furthermore, despite the importance of the Senate confirmation process, she remarked, “I didn’t believe during my confirmation process and I don’t believe now that I was obligated to share a fully expunged matter from my past.”

Clarke’s deliberate omission of her arrest has provoked the ire of Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, demanding her immediate resignation.

“She lied under oath during her confirmation proceedings, and should resign,” Lee wrote on Twitter.

Lee also criticized Clarke, who enjoys massive prosecutorial powers at the DOJ, for jailing pro-life demonstrators while seemingly lying under oath about her own arrests.

Kristen Clarke is in charge of enforcing civil rights laws. She enforces those laws aggressively against anyone who sneezes near an abortion clinic. And not at all against those who vandalize churches. She lied under oath during her confirmation proceedings, and should resign. https://t.co/5tHpaG4a2W — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) May 1, 2024

Clarke’s notably softer stance, as observed in her comments to CNN, sharply contrasts with her previous statements where she proudly highlighted her efforts in prosecuting pro-life activists.

In January, she celebrated the felony convictions of sex pro-life activists, claiming, “These defendants are being held accountable for unlawfully obstructing access to reproductive health services.”