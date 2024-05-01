REPORT: Biden Admin Sent Majority of Paroled Illegal Immigrants to Florida

(Headline USA) The Biden administration is sending the majority of paroled illegal immigrants to Florida, according to data from the Department of Homeland Security.

DHS has been accepting tens of thousands of Venezuelan, Haitian, Nicaraguan, and Cuban illegal immigrants every month through its controversial parole program, which congressional Republicans have blasted as a violation of standing immigration law.

From January to August 2023, DHS accepted roughly 200,000 illegals into the U.S. via the program, and sent 161,562 of them to Florida in four cities: Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, Orlando, and Tampa Bay, Fox News reported Tuesday.

The parole program allows illegal immigrants to receive work permits and a two-year authorization to live in the U.S. As of February 2024, more than 400,000 illegal immigrants from the four designated countries have been granted access to the country through the program.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas recently claimed the program is a “safe and orderly way to reach the United States” and has “led to a reduction in numbers of those nationalities.”

When asked about whether the program is legal, Mayorkas insisted that it “is a key element of our efforts to address the unprecedented level of migration throughout our hemisphere, and other countries around the world see it as a model to tackle the challenge of increased irregular migration that they too are experiencing.”

However, even the DHS was forced to admit in a statement to lawmakers that “all individuals paroled into the United States are, by definition, inadmissible, including those paroled under” the Biden administration’s new parole program.

“These documents expose the egregious lengths Secretary Mayorkas will go to ensure inadmissible aliens reach every corner of the country, from Orlando and Atlanta to Las Vegas and San Francisco,” House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green, R-Tenn., said in a statement.

“Implementing a program that allows otherwise inadmissible aliens to fly directly into the U.S. — not for significant public benefit or urgent humanitarian reasons as the Immigration and Nationality Act mandates — has been proven an impeachable offense.”