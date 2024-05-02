Far-Left State Gives Away 39,000 Acres of American Land to American Indians

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Gov. Gavin Newsom’s, D–Calif., office announced on Apr. 26, 2024, that the state would give away about 39,000 acres to American Indian tribes through a grant program.

Newsom added that the effort is part of a first-in-the-nation plan to “address historical wrongs committed against California Native American tribes.”

California awarded more than $100 million for 33 tribal land projects through the program, which was set aside in the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 state budgets, the Epoch Times reported.

The news source additionally reported that the grants could be used for ancestral land return, restoration, workforce development, implementation of traditional ecological knowledge and tribal expertise, habitat restoration and climate and wildfire resilience projects.

“These awards are an acknowledgment of past sins, a promise of accountability, and a commitment to a better future—for the land and all its people, especially its original stewards,” Newsom said.

Most of the grants were awarded to tribal projects in Northern and Central California, the California Natural Resources Agency said.

“Today marks a pivotal moment in our journey toward healing and reconciliation,” Chairman Kevin Osuma, Iipay National of Santa Ysabel, said, adding that the award is a financial contribution and a symbol of solidarity, a recognition of rights, and a commitment to stewarding their ancestral lands.

The Kashia Band of Pomo Indians also said they are committed to preserving the natural resources and cultural heritage of their people.

“We look forward to working closely with the state and local communities to ensure that this land is protected and cared for in a sustainable manner,” Kashia Band of Pomo Indians Tribal Chairperson Dino Franklin said.

Early funding went to projects for the Hoopa Valley Tribe. The tribe acquired nearly 10,400 acres of forested property with the funds, the Times reported. The ribbon-cutting ceremony for this ancestral land return is set for May 14, 2024.