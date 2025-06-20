Trump Calls for DOJ to Investigate 2020 Election after Records about Chinese Interference Emerge

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) President Donald Trump on Friday called for the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate the 2020 election in the wake of revelations that the FBI had intelligence about Chinese interference—and that senior officials blocked agents from investigating further.

“Biden was grossly incompetent, and the 2020 election was a total FRAUD!” Trump said in a social media post in which he also sought to favorably contrast his immigration enforcement approach with that of the former president. “The evidence is MASSIVE and OVERWHELMING. A Special Prosecutor must be appointed. This cannot be allowed to happen again in the United States of America! Let the work begin!”

FINALLY YES!! President Trump calls for a special prosecutor to investigate the RIGGED AND STOLEN 2020 election! pic.twitter.com/d5aUonQsoE — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) June 20, 2025

Earlier this week, the FBI released documents from August 2020, when the bureau received a tip from a confidential informant, who alleged that China was manufacturing and exporting fake U.S. driver’s licenses so that Chinese nationals in the U.S. could vote with fake mail-in ballots.

“The intelligence source claimed the plot was specifically designed to benefit Biden,” Just the News, which broke the story first, reported Monday.

While the FBI records appear to be underpinned only by the informant’s information, Just the News reported that another agency, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, had intercepted nearly 20,000 fake licenses around the time the intelligence came. Most of these IDs allegedly came from Hong Kong and China in late July 2020 and were en route to a Midwestern battleground state.

Despite that evidence, the FBI issued a recall notice directing agencies to erase and delete copies of the original report, which described how China may have shipped “tens of thousands” of pro-Biden “fraudulent mail-in votes.”

At the time, the FBI offered no real explanation for the recall notice, only stating it needed to re-interview the source.

“This report was recalled in order to re-interview the source,” the notice read, as first reported by Just the News on Wednesday. “Recipients should destroy all copies of the original report and remove the original report from all computer holdings.”

The FBI declassified documents exposing a CCP plot to influence the 2020 election with fake ballots. Now Trump wants to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate this corruption. THIS is the accountability the American people want to see! — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) June 20, 2025

At the time, the FBI offered no real explanation for the recall notice, only stating it needed to re-interview the source.

“This report was recalled in order to re-interview the source,” the notice read, as first reported by Just the News on Wednesday. “Recipients should destroy all copies of the original report and remove the original report from all computer holdings.”

According to Just the News, the notice effectively blocked agents and spy agencies from fully probing the claims.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.