FBI Releases Records about China Interfering in 2020 Election to Stop Trump

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The FBI has reportedly released previously hidden documents, which show that China was meddling in the 2020 election to help tip the scales towards President Joe Biden.

The FBI documents come from August 2020, when the bureau received a tip from a confidential informant, who alleged that China was manufacturing and exporting fake U.S. driver’s licenses so that Chinese nationals in the U.S. could vote with fake mail-in ballots. FBI Director Kash Patel gave the records to his preferred media outlet, Just the News, which published a paywalled story about them on Monday.

“The intelligence source claimed the plot was specifically designed to benefit Biden,” Just the News reported Monday. “They also said the intelligence report was recalled within a few weeks and the allegations never fully investigated, on the grounds that the source needed to be re-interviewed.”

FBI confirms China plotted to help Joe Biden cheat the 2020 election by using fake mail-in ballots. Will MSNBC apologize to President Trump for previously reporting lies about this? pic.twitter.com/690ZASsDcH — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 17, 2025

While the FBI records appear to be underpinned only by the informant’s information, Just the News reported that another agency, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, had intercepted nearly 20,000 fake licenses around the time the intelligence came. The CBP’s interception was possible corroboration of the FBI’s intelligence, Just the News reported.

Sen. Chuck Grassley’s office is reportedly investigating the matter further.

“We have located documents Chairman Grassley requested, which detail alarming allegations … of plans from the CCP to manufacture fake driver’s licenses and ship them into the United States for the purpose of facilitating fraudulent mail-in ballots—allegations which, while substantiated, were abruptly recalled and never disclosed to the public,” Patel told Just the News.

“In accordance with Chairman Grassley’s request for documents, I have immediately declassified the material and turned the document over to the Chairman for further review.”

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.