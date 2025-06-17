Tuesday, June 17, 2025

FBI Releases Records about China Interfering in 2020 Election to Stop Trump

'The intelligence source claimed the plot was specifically designed to benefit Biden...'

Posted by Ken Silva
China flag
A China flag waves in the wind. / PHOTO: Nagyman (CC)

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The FBI has reportedly released previously hidden documents, which show that China was meddling in the 2020 election to help tip the scales towards President Joe Biden.

The FBI documents come from August 2020, when the bureau received a tip from a confidential informant, who alleged that China was manufacturing and exporting fake U.S. driver’s licenses so that Chinese nationals in the U.S. could vote with fake mail-in ballots. FBI Director Kash Patel gave the records to his preferred media outlet, Just the News, which published a paywalled story about them on Monday.

“The intelligence source claimed the plot was specifically designed to benefit Biden,” Just the News reported Monday. “They also said the intelligence report was recalled within a few weeks and the allegations never fully investigated, on the grounds that the source needed to be re-interviewed.”

While the FBI records appear to be underpinned only by the informant’s information, Just the News reported that another agency, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, had intercepted nearly 20,000 fake licenses around the time the intelligence came. The CBP’s interception was possible corroboration of the FBI’s intelligence, Just the News reported.

Sen. Chuck Grassley’s office is reportedly investigating the matter further.

“We have located documents Chairman Grassley requested, which detail alarming allegations … of plans from the CCP to manufacture fake driver’s licenses and ship them into the United States for the purpose of facilitating fraudulent mail-in ballots—allegations which, while substantiated, were abruptly recalled and never disclosed to the public,” Patel told Just the News.

“In accordance with Chairman Grassley’s request for documents, I have immediately declassified the material and turned the document over to the Chairman for further review.”

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Breaks from Gabbard on Iran Nuke Program

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com