FBI Ordered Memo Destroyed on 2020-era Chinese Voter Fraud

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The FBI in the summer of 2020 asked federal intelligence partners to delete evidence of an alleged Chinese plot to rig the presidential race in Joe Biden’s favor, newly released documents showed.

The records—released Monday by FBI Director Kash Patel to the Senate Judiciary Committee—revealed initial intelligence of a Chinese voter-fraud scheme targeting the 2020 contest between Biden and President Donald Trump.

Despite that evidence, the FBI issued a recall notice directing agencies to erase and delete copies of the original report, which described how China may have shipped “tens of thousands” of pro-Biden “fraudulent mail-in votes.”

NEW: In a letter today to FBI Director Kash Patel, Sen Grassley asks for more documents related to China's interference in 2020 election. New info disclosed by Patel confirms CCP mass produced fake driver's licenses to obtain absentee ballots to vote for Joe Biden. An August… pic.twitter.com/37mrwlKgxY — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) June 17, 2025

At the time, the FBI offered no real explanation for the recall notice, only stating it needed to re-interview the source.

“This report was recalled in order to re-interview the source,” the notice read, as first reported by Just the News on Wednesday. “Recipients should destroy all copies of the original report and remove the original report from all computer holdings.”

According to Just the News, the notice effectively blocked agents and spy agencies from fully probing the claims. A separate report, this time by Customs and Border Patrol, allegedly corroborated the scheme claims, capturing 19,888 fraudulent driver’s licenses.

Most of these IDs allegedly came from Hong Kong and China in late July 2020 and were en route to a Midwestern battleground state.

The memo, released nearly five years later, is puzzlingly, given that the federal government has long insisted there was no evidence of voter fraud in the 2020 elections. While the memo remains uncorroborated, it suggests that public assurances of no fraud may have been disingenuous

The 2020-era document warned its intelligence was raw and that the source was relatively new, as they had “been corroborated for less than one year.” It also claimed that the fake IDs were manufactured using personal data stolen from American TikTok users.

“In late August 2020, the Chinese government had produced a large amount of fraudulent United States driver’s licenses that were secretly exported to the United States,” the memo read. “The fraudulent driver’s licenses would allow tens of thousands of Chinese students and immigrants sympathetic to the Chinese Communist Party to vote for U.S. presidential candidate USPER Joe Biden despite not being eligible to vote in the United States.”

It added:

“China had collected private US user data from millions of TikTok accounts, to include name, ID and address, which would allow the Chinese government to use real US persons’ information to create the fraudulent driver’s license. The fraudulent driver’s licenses were to include true ID number and true address of US citizens, making them difficult to detect. China planned to use the fraudulent driver’s licenses to account for tens of thousands of mail-in votes.”