‘Trans’ Training Turns Into Chaos after Conservative Asks Simple Question

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A so-called trans training event in Texas devolved into chaos after conservative podcaster Sara Gonzalez used the host’s own logic to push back against allowing biological males into women’s restrooms.

The host, activist Gordy Carmona, had dismissed concerns about biological males entering women’s spaces, arguing that transgender individuals make up less than two percent of the Texans.

Gonzalez quickly countered that argument by asking why should biological women—approximately 50 percent of the local population—compromise to accommodate the relatively tiny percent of self-identifying transgender individuals.

This question, along with Gonzalez’s MAGA hat, seemingly triggered the event attendees who began to get up and leave.

The video of the exchange, originally posted on X, appears to have been censored and is no longer embeddable in articles. However, it can still be viewed here.

“The trans population is less than 2% of the whole Texas population. Why are we focusing so much time on 2% of the population,” Carmona asked, inadvertently setting up Gonzalez’s takedown.

He went on to insist that allowing transgender individuals to use their preferred restrooms poses no threat.

“There has not been one instance of a trans person inflicting any kind of harm in a bathroom,” Carmona said.

Gonzalez fired back by citing instances where self-identifying transgender individuals had allegedly committed sex offenses in restrooms.

“You don’t know! You don’t know!” one attendee shouted.

“I know what a boner looks like, ma’am,” Gonzalez shot back.

That’s when the libs got triggered. Several stormed out in protest. Some even began hurling profanity.

“I thought this was an inclusive environment,” Gonzalez quipped.

“Not for you. Not for bigots and racists,” one attendee snapped.

The event took place on July 28, though Gonzalez posted it three days later.