ICE Arrests 4x Deportee Shielded by Capitol Hill

The Trump administration announced Saturday that an illegal alien temporarily shielded by Capitol Hill has been arrested.

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Law enforcement detain a protester at the U.S. Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons after federal immigration authorities conducted an operation on Friday, June 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The Trump administration announced Saturday that an illegal alien temporarily shielded by Capitol Hill has been arrested.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the foreign national was arrested Friday night after an eight-hour standoff between ICE and unidentified Capitol Hill officials, who allegedly told immigration agents they were not allowed to make an arrest on Capitol grounds.

“Good news: This four time deported felon was arrested last night,” Noem wrote on X, responding to a video of U.S. Attorney for the D.C. District Jeanine Pirro sounding the alarm about the standoff on Thursday.

Pirro said in the video that the illegal alien had a long criminal rap sheet and had been expelled from the U.S. no fewer than four times.

“He managed to make it back. He is fact working at Capitol Hill,” Pirro said, adding that someone on Capitol Hill informed immigration agents they were barred from making arrests near the Capitol.

“ICE has been waiting eight hours to arrest this individual. And we’re coming to the end of his shift and he goes inside and suddenly he’s unavailable for an arrest,” Pirro continued.

It remains unclear which Capitol Hill entity told ICE it could not detain the individual on congressional grounds.

