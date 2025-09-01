Monday, September 1, 2025

Minn. Tranny Kid Killer’s Dad Had Links to Deep-State Agencies

'What motivated the Minneapolis church shooter? We may never know...'

Robert and James Westman
Robert (left) and James Westman / IMAGE: X

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) Could the now-deleted LinkedIn profile of James Westman, the father of Minnesota mass murderer Robert “Robin” Westman, hold the key to understanding what pushed him over the edge?

Online sleuths, supported by the X-based artificial intelligence platform Grok, have confirmed that the elder Westbrook spent nearly three decades at Esri, a tech company with ties to the Pentagon and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, as well as other possible deep-state links.

For leftists, the transgender killer’s Second Amendment rights may have been the reason he gunned down two children and injured 18 during morning prayers at the Annunciation Catholic School on Wednesday.

For gun-rights advocates and others, the reams of documented evidence pointing to mental-health issues and borderline sociopathy may help explain it.

And for the investigative team at the New York Times, Westman’s homicidal motives may remain a mystery for the ages.

The case resembles a host of other recent mass-shooting incidents—including those of failed Trump assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks and Nashville transgender kid-killer Audrey Hale.

Many of them were engaged via online platforms like Discord with the Satanic cult 764 and other dark-web groups that may have coerced them into sending compromising photos and then blackmailed them into deadly action.

The groups typically prey on mentally weak and emotionally fragile individuals like Westman, including those with autism and those taking gender-reversing hormone treatments.

Westman’s various manifestos, including a diary written partially in Cyrillic, offer tell-tale indications of his involvement in online cult groups.

He also wrote the last names of several other school shooters on at least one of the weapons in his stockpile.

One “mystery” that may never be fully understood, however, is the scope to which U.S. intelligence agencies had a hand in monitoring and directing the activity in these dark-web chatrooms.

Like others—including Crooks, who had family ties to high-ranking military intelligence—Westman’s links to the intel community have now become a subject of intense speculation on social media.

Esri (formerly the Environmental Systems Research Institute), where James Westman worked for 29 years, has received more than $130 million in federal funding, with its primary function appearing to be geospatial intelligence through its ArcGIS system.

As is the case with many Silicon Valley tech companies, political donations from its employees also indicate a strong alignment with Democrat candidates.

All indications point to James Westbrook’s direct involvement with government projects through the Department of Homeland Security and various three-letter intelligence agencies, although his last login appears to have been in May, as Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency began scrutinizing wasteful and corrupt government contracts.

Some have further suggested that the anti-Semitism expressed by Robert Westman may be rooted in his dad’s work with Hamas-affiliated organizations backed by USAID.

Meanwhile, others raised questions as to whether the parents of victims Harper Moyski, 10, and Fletcher Merkel, 8, may also have had government ties in the grid-surveillance industry that might have led to their children’s targeting.

It is unlikely that any investigations into the shooting will ever reach a conclusive end to this social-media rabbit hole, so perhaps the New York Times has inadvertently stumbled onto a true statement after all.

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.

