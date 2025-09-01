Cap-Snatching CEO Teaches Kid a Valuable Life Lesson at U.S. Open

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) Outrage simmered over on social media Friday as a viral video showed a grown man at the U.S. Open tennis tournament snatching a cap from a young autograph-seeker.

NEW: Tennis star Kamil Majchrzak is looking for a young boy who had a hat snatched from him by a grown man at the US Open. Majchrzak was seen trying to hand the boy his hat when a grown man took it and stashed it in a bag. "After the match, I didn't record that my cap didn't… pic.twitter.com/JE5vGxjNxg — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 29, 2025

Polish tennis star Kamil Majchrzak let the world know that he was hoping to identify the boy in the video, which showed him plaintively looking at the apparent bully after losing out on both the cap and the autograph.

In the end, Majchrzak was able to track down the young fan, identified as “Brock,” and appeared to give him and his brother gift-bags full of swag at a personal meet-and-greet.

BREAKING🎾🧢: Polish tennis player, Kamil Majchrzak meets the boy whose cap was stolen at the US Open, and gave him another one along with an autograph. The guy who stole the cap from the boy, Piotr Szczerek should be ashamed. pic.twitter.com/rQCIUJoqQ6 — Mario (@PawlowskiMario) August 30, 2025

But the more valuable life-lesson appeared to have come from Piotr Szczerek, the CEO of Polish paving company Drogbruk, who—unlike other CEOs caught in viral PR nightmares—was said to have unapologetically taken ownership of the situation.

“The recent incident at the tennis match has caused a disproportionate online uproar,” said a statement attributed to Szczerek that had received more than 48 million X impressions as of Sunday.

“Yes, I took it. Yes, I did it quickly. But as I’ve always said, life is first come, first served,” the statement continued.

It went on to appeal to haters to keep their cool.

“I understand that some people might not like it, but please, let’s not make a global scandal out of the hat,” said the statement. “It’s just a hat. If you were faster, you would have it.”

It further warned those making threats and defamatory statements that they might be subject to legal liability.

“All offensive comments, slander, and insinuations will be analyzed for the possibility of taking the matter to court,” said the statement.

The firsthand advice from a successful CEO on how to win in life may prove indispensable to Brock as he realizes he can’t play the “kid card” forever.

Some social-media users were quick to point out other analogies to the crushing disappointments and shattered expectations that life likely has in store for the tousleheaded tennis fan.

To be fair, this is exactly how the IRS would respond pic.twitter.com/tsV3mdDw1Z — Logic Gate (@logicgate2024) August 31, 2025

Unfortunately for Szczerek, the episode offered a brutal lesson for him, as well.

Backlash led some to dub him the “most hated man on the internet,” according to the Daily Mail.

Within 24 hours, his company’s stock value plunged 15% as investors’ fears of a cancel-culture boycott were stoked, according to Bloomberg.

And even Szczerek’s wife, Anna, came under vicious scrutiny at outlets like Newsweek.

The cyberbullying included a false statement attributed to Anna acknowledging that Brock had received a “pro-bono life lesson.”

Don't forget Anna Szczerek's response to criticisms of her husband. pic.twitter.com/cswB83Eh88 — Tommy Shelby (@tommyfcknshelby) August 31, 2025

After the harassment, Szczerek issued a new statement, characterized by some as a “groveling apology,” in which he said he believed the hat was intended for him and his sons but that he had since given it back to the boy.

“[T]his incident has shown me that a moment of inattention can undo years of work and support,” he wrote. “It is a painful but necessary lesson in humility.”

Szczerek also unequivocally denied that the initial viral statements attributed to him and his family had, in fact, come from them.

He highlighted his past support for youth athletics while pledging to pay penance by becoming more active in “initiatives that support children” and “tak[ing] actions against violence and hate.”

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.