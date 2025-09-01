Monday, September 1, 2025

Cap-Snatching CEO Teaches Kid a Valuable Life Lesson at U.S. Open

'If you were faster, you would have it...'

Posted by Editor 1
Piotr Szczerek and Brock
Piotr Szczerek claims his prize at the U.S. Open as also-ran 'Brock' gets a lesson about hesitation. / IMAGE: screenshot via NYPost.com

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) Outrage simmered over on social media Friday as a viral video showed a grown man at the U.S. Open tennis tournament snatching a cap from a young autograph-seeker.

Polish tennis star Kamil Majchrzak let the world know that he was hoping to identify the boy in the video, which showed him plaintively looking at the apparent bully after losing out on both the cap and the autograph.

In the end, Majchrzak was able to track down the young fan, identified as “Brock,” and appeared to give him and his brother gift-bags full of swag at a personal meet-and-greet.

But the more valuable life-lesson appeared to have come from Piotr Szczerek, the CEO of Polish paving company Drogbruk, who—unlike other CEOs caught in viral PR nightmares—was said to have unapologetically taken ownership of the situation.

“The recent incident at the tennis match has caused a disproportionate online uproar,” said a statement attributed to Szczerek that had received more than 48 million X impressions as of Sunday.

“Yes, I took it. Yes, I did it quickly. But as I’ve always said, life is first come, first served,” the statement continued.

It went on to appeal to haters to keep their cool.

“I understand that some people might not like it, but please, let’s not make a global scandal out of the hat,” said the statement. “It’s just a hat. If you were faster, you would have it.”

It further warned those making threats and defamatory statements that they might be subject to legal liability.

“All offensive comments, slander, and insinuations will be analyzed for the possibility of taking the matter to court,” said the statement.

The firsthand advice from a successful CEO on how to win in life may prove indispensable to Brock as he realizes he can’t play the “kid card” forever.

Some social-media users were quick to point out other analogies to the crushing disappointments and shattered expectations that life likely has in store for the tousleheaded tennis fan.

Unfortunately for Szczerek, the episode offered a brutal lesson for him, as well.

Backlash led some to dub him the “most hated man on the internet,” according to the Daily Mail.

Within 24 hours, his company’s stock value plunged 15% as investors’ fears of a cancel-culture boycott were stoked, according to Bloomberg.

And even Szczerek’s wife, Anna, came under vicious scrutiny at outlets like Newsweek.

The cyberbullying included a false statement attributed to Anna acknowledging that Brock had received a “pro-bono life lesson.”

After the harassment, Szczerek issued a new statement, characterized by some as a “groveling apology,” in which he said he believed the hat was intended for him and his sons but that he had since given it back to the boy.

“[T]his incident has shown me that a moment of inattention can undo years of work and support,” he wrote. “It is a painful but necessary lesson in humility.”

Szczerek also unequivocally denied that the initial viral statements attributed to him and his family had, in fact, come from them.

He highlighted his past support for youth athletics while pledging to pay penance by becoming more active in “initiatives that support children” and “tak[ing] actions against violence and hate.”

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Kamala Harris Pro-Union X Post Inspires Major Labor Day Backlash
Next article
Minn. Tranny Kid Killer’s Dad Had Links to Deep-State Agencies

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com