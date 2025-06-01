Tim Walz Leads ‘LGBTQIA2S+’ Pride Parade

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will serve as the grand marshal of the 2025 Twin Cities Pride, an event to celebrate members of the “LGBTQIA2S+” community.

“Join us for our 2025 Grand Marshal Reception as we come together to honor our Grand Marshal and community award recipients for all of their contributions to the LGBTQIA2S+ community,” the event’s site, which doesn’t list a date for the parade, says.

Walz, the failed 2024 Democratic vice-presidential nominee, has long touted himself as an ally of LGBT rights and a self-described feminist.

That support has fueled both speculation on social media about his orientation and the idea that he is on “brand” for gay pride.

On Saturday, Town Hall columnist Dustin Grage shared a video of a man with a body similar to Walz’s dancing provocatively at a Pride event. The man’s audience? A group of children.

Tim Walz will serve as the Grand Marshal for the 2025 Twin Cities Pride Parade. On brand. pic.twitter.com/XP8GC2eGRH — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) May 31, 2025

A similar video went viral during the 2024 campaign. The clip showed a man in a leather outfit, dancing to Beyoncé’s Texas Hold ’Em, with Walz’s face digitally swapped in.

The video, while fake, mocked Walz’s progressive image. Yet his progressive credentials faced scrutiny after the Daily Mail exposed not-so-feminist details about his past.

Sometimes when I’m having a bad day, I watch this video of Tim Walz dancing to Beyonce and my mood is lifted immediately. Does it have the same effect on you? pic.twitter.com/llJcZiAVHb — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) October 10, 2024

In 2024, Walz’s former girlfriend, Jenna Wang, came forward with a disturbing account of their relationship in China.

Wang, the daughter of a Chinese Communist Party official, revealed in a Medium post that Walz had deceived her into believing their affair would lead to an engagement, only to vanish from her life.

“While, it is true, you had not promised marriage before you had arrived back in China, marriage was what I had assumed,” Wang wrote.

Their affair began in 1989, while Walz taught English in China, but ended in 1992. Just two years later, Walz married his current wife, Minnesota First Lady Gwen Walz.

Wang revealed Walz’s mistreatment led her to consider suicide.

Walz’s story is reminiscent of former Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, another self-styled male feminist whose image unraveled under allegations of cheating and abuse.

Several reports revealed Emhoff cheated on his first wife with their daughter’s nanny, got her pregnant, then paid her a lump sum, presumably to stay quiet.

He later slapped an ex-girlfriend over a false suspicion she was flirting with another man. Emhoff also allegedly filled his office with attractive women and invited only them to special events.