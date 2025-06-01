NYC Mental Health Non-Profit Funded Fetterman’s Trip to Israel

(José Niño, Headline USA) Sen. John Fetterman’s, R-PA., focus on international affairs is raising eyebrows, as his absence from local duties coincides with a high-profile trip to Israel.

Fetterman has faced criticism this year for missing 30 floor votes and for canceling town halls in Pennsylvania, raising concerns about his engagement with constituents.

Instead of interacting with Pennsylvania voters, Fetterman traveled to Israel in March on an all-expenses-paid trip funded by Relief Resources, a New York City non-profit focused on mental health in the international Jewish community.

Accompanied by his wife, Gisele, Fetterman flew first class and stayed in luxury hotels in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem as part of what was described in travel disclosure documents as a “Fact-Finding Mission.”

During the trip, he met with Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu to “discuss the current state of affairs in Israel and Israel’s response to the mental health crisis following the October 7th terrorist attacks,” per a report by The Intercept. Netanyahu presented Fetterman with a silver beeper commemorating Israel’s attack in Lebanon, an event the United Nations has called a “terrifying violation of international law.”

The three-day trip cost over $36,000 and was funded by Relief Resources, which describes itself as “dedicated to supporting the international Jewish community in overcoming the broad range of conditions related to mental illness.”

Fetterman, who has faced scrutiny over his own mental health and job performance, was honored at a Jerusalem gala for his “leadership in mental health awareness and legislative advocacy.”

Since October 7, 2023, Fetterman has been a vocal supporter of Israel, a stance that has led to mass staff resignations and prompted some donors to request refunds.

By the time of his March trip, Fetterman had not appeared at a public event in Pennsylvania for more than two months, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. “There are 99 other senators who take trips to foreign countries but also show up in their state to do their job, and to vote and do their work,” a former staffer told The Intercept under the condition of anonymity. “He’s taken two all-expenses-paid trips to Israel, but can’t drive down the street and hold a town hall. It’s pretty crazy.”

While this was the first time Relief Resources had sponsored congressional travel, it was not Fetterman’s first trip to Israel. He visited in June of the previous year on a Senate Banking Committee trip focused on “terror financing and combating illicit finance.”

Former staffers say that trip had been planned for some time, following campaign promises to pro-Israel groups. However, his second trip in less than a year has raised eyebrows and, according to former staff, “illustrates his absolute focus on Israel.”

In January, Rabbi Binyomin Babad, director of Relief Resources, invited Fetterman and his wife on the mission to “focus on Israel’s response to the mental health crisis following the October 7th terrorist attacks and the ensuing war.” The delegation was also set to engage with “top Israeli policymakers and defense officials for a broader understanding of the national security challenges Israel faces.”

Travel documents show that Fetterman had breakfast with lone soldiers from Pennsylvania—Americans who joined the Israeli military—and received a “substantive briefing” from the Israel Defense Forces during a helicopter ride from Tel Aviv to Mount Hermon.

The documents do not clarify whether he visited the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights or the summit in southern Syria, which Israeli troops recently occupied.

Fetterman was scheduled to tour three military installations, including a drone base and the IDF’s “Diamond” unit headquarters, responsible for tunnel detection and destruction in Gaza, but these were canceled due to preparations for units returning to Gaza. He also had a 90-minute meeting with Netanyahu and a separate meeting with Foreign Minister Gideon Saar.

Recently, Fetterman has accused the media of “weaponizing” his absenteeism and mental health, promising to attend more votes and hearings. Still, former staffers argue that his focus on Israel has overtaken his responsibilities at home. “It seems like he’s more the ambassador to Israel than the senator from Pennsylvania,” one said.

With his priorities under the spotlight, Fetterman’s next moves will be closely watched.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino