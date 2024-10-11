Quantcast
Thursday, October 10, 2024

AI-Generated Video of Tim Walz in Leather Goes Viral: The Next Beyoncé?

'Sometimes when I’m having a bad day, I watch this video of Tim Walz dancing to Beyonce...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A video that some claim shows Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate, decked out in leather and dancing to Beyoncé has gone viral on X, racking up over 2.5 million views.

The video features an endomorph-shaped individual sporting a pink cowboy hat, a leather crop top, and leather pants while recreating a TikTok dance based on Beyoncé’s song Texas Hold Em

The video, shared by the fictional X user “Dr. Jebra Faushay” on Thursday, showed Walz’s face—including his signature glasses—on the body of the dancing individual.

“Dr. Jebra Faushay,” who boasts over 188,000 followers, is a parody account that mocks the “woke” left through its satirical Substack, The Woke Observer. 

“Sometimes when I’m having a bad day, I watch this video of Tim Walz dancing to Beyonce, and my mood is lifted immediately,” wrote Faushay on X, who also shared the video. “Does it have the same effect on you?”

The post has since received over 3,000 replies, 8,000 reposts, 15,000 likes and millions of views. Despite its popularity, an X community note flagged the clip as AI-generated or “deep fake.

The original video features dancer and drag performer Matthew Krumpe, who shared it via Instagram on Feb. 19.

The video appears to be part of a viral dance trend tied to Beyoncé’s country-inspired song. Krumpe’s original clip has over 3.6 million views. 

“This ain’t Texas, and if anyone walks into my shot again im [sic] quitting making content and jumping off this boat,” the dancer captioned his Instagram post, seemingly in response to the individuals who walked past his recording camera. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Matthew Krumpe (@krumpmasterkrump)

The viral video and its AI-generated face-swap come as Walz faces mounting questions about his erratic public behavior. 

Walz has been frequently seen randomly jumping or getting overly hyped at campaign events, leaving many Americans and critics online scratching their heads  

